Cardi B – Magnet Song Lyrics

Song Name – Magnet

Singer – Cardi B

Check out Magnet Song Lyrics by Cardi B

The real trap Selena

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Face pretty, I could win a—

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Yeah, yeah, only want that— (Grr)

Is it good to have—

Face pretty, I know I could probably win a pageant, baby

They say I’m attractive, I be feelin’ like a magnet, baby

I’m just young and ratchet, baby, love it when you smack it, baby

If it ain’t ’bout money, cut it short, Toni Braxton, baby (Wait, no, no), huh?

Bitch can’t do it like me (Hello)

Bitch can’t do it like me (Hello)

Woke up and I’m still in the lead (No, no)

I know these hoes is mad (Mad)

It’s time for hoes to gag (Gag)

I’m putting belt to ass

If a bitch want smoke with me, then we can link whenevеr (Let’s do it)

Until then, I’m in my bed, just rub my feet togеther (Ah)

Slow-face b*tch (B*tch), whose spot is you takin’? (Who?)

My spot’s forever, ho, I’m like a Dalmatian (Who?)

Who them vanity Chanels for? Not me (No way)

Y’all b*tches post ’em shits up all y’all want, but not C (Not C)

Gotta do the jumbo, might just do the maxi (Huh?)

I like a classic bag, gotta keep it classy (Look)

A-B-C-D-E-F-G (Grr), these b*tches can’t f*ck with me (Blah)

Pussy taste like honeycomb, talkin’ on my money phone (Woo)

Shout out to my hoes that wear the pants like Kamala (Huh)

Got my baby daddy actin’ like my baby mama, huh (Ah)

Face pretty, I know I could probably win a pageant, baby

They say I’m attractive, I be feelin’ like a magnet, baby

I’m just young and ratchet, baby, love it when you smack it, baby

Streets is callin’ me and they keep sayin’, “Let’s get active, baby” (Wait, no, no), huh?

B*tch can’t do it like me (Hello)

B*tch can’t do it like me (Hello)

Woke up and I’m still in the lead (No, no)

I know these hoes is mad (Mad)

It’s time for hoes to gag (Gag)

I’m putting belt to ass (Woo)

Now let’s talk about this hating-a*s b*tch (Who?), ungrateful-a*s b*tch (Huh?)

I don’t care, met somebody, gotta say it-a*s b*tch (Cardi)

Fake friend-a*s b*tch (Huh), a clown-a*s b*tch (Shh)

On the ‘net, kick your friend while she down-a*s b*tch (Ah)

Your loyalty depends who you around-ass bitch

Backdoor ho, hatin’ on the low-a*s b*tch

You a shady-ass bitch, you’ve been trash since birth

Mama didn’t want you, Brenda’s baby-a*s b*tch (Brenda)

Tail waggin’-ass bitch, bottom feeder-a*s b*tch (Haha)

All that d*ck ridin’, still ain’t get no feature-a*s b*tch (Haha)

She just mad she got a nigga she be sharin’ bags with (Shh)

My nigga cheat, but I don’t stick no dildos in his a*s, b*tch (Haha)

You look a hot mess (Hahaha), easily impressed-ass bitch

You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass bitch (Ah)

Ricky O the only fashion house you know-a*s b*tch

You should’ve asked me, would’ve took you to the show, lil’ b*tch (Haha, b*tch)

Face pretty, I know I could probably win a pageant, baby

They say I’m attractive, I be feelin’ like a magnet, baby

I’m just young and ratchet, baby, love it when you smack it, baby

Only want that if it’s good and have me actin’ crazy (Wait, no, no, ah)

B*tch can’t do it like me (Hello)

B*tch can’t do it like me (Hello)

Woke up and I’m still in the lead (No, no)

I know these hoes is mad (Mad)

It’s time for hoes to gag (Gag)

I’m putting belt to ass (Woo)