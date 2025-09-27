Cardi B – Check Please Song Lyrics

Song Name – Check Please

Singer – Cardi B

Check out Check Please Song Lyrics by Cardi B

(This is fire)

(Yo, Island)

Y’all niggas ain’t doin’ the numbers that my last shit did (Huh)

You hate on me, you see how the last b*tch did

You think you seein’ Cardi B, then b*tch, you buggin’ (B*tch, you buggin’)

I got more money than them niggas that you be f*ckin’, ugh

I got champagne in the fridge, you know how I live (Live)

My crib look like the mall, the mall look like the crib (Crib)

I’m the reason b*tches got deals for like the last few years

You sound anything like Cardi B, b*tch, sign right here

Ain’t no other b*tch up here, nigga, let’s go

I need more money than problems this year, let’s go

I still give big-b*tch head, nigga, let’s go

Stick in my lap look like a dick, oh shit, let’s go

You b*tches is done eatin’, tell ’em, “Check, please”

You b*tches is done eatin’, tell ’em, “Check, please”

Done eating these hoes, tell ’em, “Check, please”

Baby, check, please, check, check, check

Need my check, please (Huh), need my neck freeze (Freeze)

This that wet pussy (Ah), get your jet skis

Pull up like a hundred bands, just me and my man

Got a stick in my pants, light you like a lamp (Brr)

I been feelin’ like a bad bitch all goddamn day, huh

If you ain’t my b*tch, you just a b*tch in the goddamn way

You say you’d die for your respect, let’s find out and see

They say Red Bull give you wings, so does Cardi B (Cardi B)

Ain’t no other b*tch up here, nigga, let’s go

I need more money than problems this year, let’s go

I still give big-b*tch head, nigga, let’s go

Stick in my lap look like a d*ck, oh shit, let’s go

You b*tches is done eatin’, tell ’em, “Check, please”

You b*tches is done eatin’, tell ’em, “Check, please”

Done eating these hoes, tell ’em, “Check, please”

Baby, check, please, check, check, check, huh