The Underworld Wolf Has Arrived: Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Avatar in Thamma is a Must-See

The much-anticipated trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film, Thamma, has finally been released, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj. Thamma is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which includes popular films like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21, 2025.

One of the biggest talking points in the trailer is the unexpected cameo by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya. Fans were thrilled to see the fierce new look of the iconic werewolf character, sparking a wave of excitement across social media. On platforms like X (formerly Twitter), netizens praised the upgraded design, with comments highlighting the transformation from a “husky” look to an intense, “alpha werewolf” avatar. One fan wrote, “From Husky to this Underworld WOLF look!! Thanks for this upgrade,” while another expressed amazement, saying, “Bhediya went from kutta energy to full alpha werewolf seriously, what did he eat?”

The praise for the refreshed design continued, with one user acknowledging the creative team: “NEWWWW FREAKINGGG DESIGNNNN FORRRR BHEDIYAAAAAA. AMAR, DINESH, ADITYA WE WERE UNAWARE OF YOUR GAMEE.” Others thanked the director Amar Kaushik for “feeding the fans” with this impressive upgrade.

Bhediya went from kutta energy to full alpha werewolf seriously, what did he eat ? #Thamma #Bhediya pic.twitter.com/cYz8418iET — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) September 26, 2025

With Varun Dhawan’s cameo, many are speculating that this hints at a sequel to Bhediya, further expanding the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds in this interconnected franchise.

Thamma promises to be a thrilling addition to the MHCU, blending horror and comedy with a stellar cast and intriguing storylines.