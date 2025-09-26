Cardi B – Pick It Up Song Lyrics

Song Name – Pick It Up
Singer – Cardi B
Back on my bullshit, I mean it
I see your number, thank God I didn’t delete it (No, babe)
I look at your picture, I’m fiendin’
It don’t feel over
Holdin’ myself ’cause I need it, babe
(I’m so) I’m so obsessed, you got me checkin’ my phone
(Every) Every second like, I hope you ask if I’m home
(So come) So come over so I can prove it to you (Prove it to you)
Said you’re on my mind, I just can’t let it go (Ooh)
Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up
I’ve been missin’ ya
Let me know if this a dub
I said your love is like a drug
You got me stuck, so pick it up
Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up
I’ve been missin’ ya
Let me know if this a dub
I said your love is like a drug (Your love, a drug)
You got me stuck, so pick it up (Me stuck)
Pick it up now, why is you dubbin’ me?
Either it’s me or Little Miss Ugly (Yeah)
I don’t see nothin’ but broke bitches subbin’ me
Most of these b*tches can’t even have company (Uh)
Why can’t we pick it up like a bitch just dropped it?
Pick it up like we just went shoppin’
Pick it up if that b*tch keep callin’
Or pick it up like we went off topic (Woo, ah)
I’m tryna be mad, but whenever he pick me up, I wanna put it down
And he be up in it like I think I like it, yeah, I think I’m ’bout to go look around (Ayy)
Ooh, why you so fine? Mine? I don’t have the time
They just gotta book me now (Nope)
I mean that nigga changed me, I get up and clean his shit
I even be cookin’ now (Haha), uh, uh
And I still ain’t find nobody who do it like you (You, you, you; you)
I tried, but the d*ck wasn’t as good (Ah)
Gotta be satisifed (Satisfied)
He don’t hit the finish line (Finish line)
So baby, tell me how you feelin’ like
And when I call, you better
Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up
I’ve been missin’ ya
Let me know if this a dub
I said your love is like a drug (Your love, a drug)
You got me stuck, so pick it up (Me stuck)
Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up
I’ve been missin’ ya
Let me know if this a dub (Ooh)
I said your love is like a drug (Your love, a drug)
You got me stuck, so pick it up (Me stuck)
Pick it up