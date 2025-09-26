Cardi B – Pick It Up Song Lyrics

Song Name – Pick It Up

Singer – Cardi B

Check out Pick It Up Song Lyrics by Cardi B

Back on my bullshit, I mean it

I see your number, thank God I didn’t delete it (No, babe)

I look at your picture, I’m fiendin’

It don’t feel over

Holdin’ myself ’cause I need it, babe

(I’m so) I’m so obsessed, you got me checkin’ my phone

(Every) Every second like, I hope you ask if I’m home

(So come) So come over so I can prove it to you (Prove it to you)

Said you’re on my mind, I just can’t let it go (Ooh)

Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up

I’ve been missin’ ya

Let me know if this a dub

I said your love is like a drug

You got me stuck, so pick it up

Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up

I’ve been missin’ ya

Let me know if this a dub

I said your love is like a drug (Your love, a drug)

You got me stuck, so pick it up (Me stuck)

Pick it up now, why is you dubbin’ me?

Either it’s me or Little Miss Ugly (Yeah)

I don’t see nothin’ but broke bitches subbin’ me

Most of these b*tches can’t even have company (Uh)

Why can’t we pick it up like a bitch just dropped it?

Pick it up like we just went shoppin’

Pick it up if that b*tch keep callin’

Or pick it up like we went off topic (Woo, ah)

I’m tryna be mad, but whenever he pick me up, I wanna put it down

And he be up in it like I think I like it, yeah, I think I’m ’bout to go look around (Ayy)

Ooh, why you so fine? Mine? I don’t have the time

They just gotta book me now (Nope)

I mean that nigga changed me, I get up and clean his shit

I even be cookin’ now (Haha), uh, uh

And I still ain’t find nobody who do it like you (You, you, you; you)

I tried, but the d*ck wasn’t as good (Ah)

Gotta be satisifed (Satisfied)

He don’t hit the finish line (Finish line)

So baby, tell me how you feelin’ like

And when I call, you better

Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up

I’ve been missin’ ya

Let me know if this a dub

I said your love is like a drug (Your love, a drug)

You got me stuck, so pick it up (Me stuck)

Pick it up, where we left off, can’t give it up

I’ve been missin’ ya

Let me know if this a dub (Ooh)

I said your love is like a drug (Your love, a drug)

You got me stuck, so pick it up (Me stuck)

Pick it up