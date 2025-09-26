Cardi B – UP Song Lyrics

Song Name – UP
Singer – Cardi B
Check out UP Song Lyrics by Cardi B
Up, up, up (Ayy), up (Uh), up, look (This is fire)
Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly
Came from a b*tch who nigga wanna fuck on me
I said my face bomb, a*s tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me, flashlight
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right
Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy
(I know that’s right)
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)
Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Huh)
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo)
I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock
B*tches say they f*ckin’ with me, chances are they probably not
If I had a d*ck, you’d probably l*ck it like a lollipop
Hoes speakin’ cap-enese, hit ’em with karate chop
I’m forever poppin’ shit, pullin’ up and droppin’ shit
Gotta argue with him ’cause a nigga love a toxic b*tch
Niggas out here playin’, gotta make ’em understand
If ain’t no ring on my finger, you ain’t goin’ on my ‘Gram
I said my face bomb, ass tight (Yeah)
Racks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)
Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)
I been lit since last night (Woo)
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right (Ah)
Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy
(I know that’s right)
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked (Woo)
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)
Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)
B*tches ain’t f*ckin’ with me now and I can see why
Dirty-a*s, dusty-a*s b*tch, you got pink eye
B*tches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep
Tell that b*tch back back, breath smell like horse s*x (Ha)
Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won’t)
Tatted on my a*s ’cause I really like the pain (Ah)
He nutted on my butt, I said, “I’m glad that you came”
If that nigga had a twin, I would let ’em run a train (Skrrt)
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked (Woo)
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked (Ooh)
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo)
Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Woo)
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh
Look, gotta play it safe, huh
No face, no case (Hahaha)