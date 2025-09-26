Cardi B – UP Song Lyrics

Song Name – UP

Singer – Cardi B

Check out UP Song Lyrics by Cardi B

Up, up, up (Ayy), up (Uh), up, look (This is fire)

Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly

Came from a b*tch who nigga wanna fuck on me

I said my face bomb, a*s tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me, flashlight

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right

Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy

(I know that’s right)

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Huh)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo)

I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock

B*tches say they f*ckin’ with me, chances are they probably not

If I had a d*ck, you’d probably l*ck it like a lollipop

Hoes speakin’ cap-enese, hit ’em with karate chop

I’m forever poppin’ shit, pullin’ up and droppin’ shit

Gotta argue with him ’cause a nigga love a toxic b*tch

Niggas out here playin’, gotta make ’em understand

If ain’t no ring on my finger, you ain’t goin’ on my ‘Gram

I said my face bomb, ass tight (Yeah)

Racks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)

Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)

I been lit since last night (Woo)

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right (Ah)

Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy

(I know that’s right)

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked (Woo)

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)

B*tches ain’t f*ckin’ with me now and I can see why

Dirty-a*s, dusty-a*s b*tch, you got pink eye

B*tches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep

Tell that b*tch back back, breath smell like horse s*x (Ha)

Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won’t)

Tatted on my a*s ’cause I really like the pain (Ah)

He nutted on my butt, I said, “I’m glad that you came”

If that nigga had a twin, I would let ’em run a train (Skrrt)

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked (Woo)

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked (Ooh)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Woo)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh

Look, gotta play it safe, huh

No face, no case (Hahaha)