Thamma Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Vampire, Rashmika Mandanna Joins Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU)

Aditya Sarpotdar, fresh off the success of Munjya, returns with Thamma—and the trailer makes it clear this is Maddock’s most ambitious step yet in its growing Horror Comedy Universe. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj, the film looks like a full-blown entertainer that marries myth, horror, romance, and laughter in one bloody cocktail.

Ayushmann, with his “boy next door with fangs” vibe, instantly hooks. Rashmika plays more than just a glam quotient—her Tadaka feels integral to the mythology. Nawazuddin, stepping into uncharted territory as the rogue Betaal Yakshasan, looks menacing yet mischievous, while Paresh Rawal lands the punches and Sathyaraj lends gravitas. Add to this Varun Dhawan’s surprise Bhediya cameo, and suddenly Thamma doesn’t just tease a standalone film but a crossover event in the making.

Visually, the trailer is rich—dark palettes lit with striking reds, comic beats punctuating eerie silences, and an undercurrent of folklore giving the film heft. The MHCU’s signature—scares blended with wit—is intact, but this time layered with romance and mythology, hinting at higher emotional stakes.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma Dialogues Will Give You Chills

Slated for a Diwali 2025 release (October 21), Thamma promises to be a festive blockbuster with teeth. For fans of Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, this one looks like the bloodiest, boldest ride yet.