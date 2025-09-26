Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma Dialogues Will Give You Chills

Thamma, the latest addition to Dinesh Vijan’s hit horror-comedy universe, is all set to light up theatres this Diwali. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film marks the franchise’s first-ever love story, bringing a fresh twist to its established blend of horror and humor. The much-anticipated trailer was unveiled today with the tagline, “Yeh Diwali… THAMMAke Wali,” promising a bloody, romantic ride unlike any other.

After the massive success of Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, Thamma looks ready to take the horror-comedy genre to the next level. The trailer teases an emotional and eerie tale rooted in folklore — the story of a vampire’s unrequited love. Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the role of the vampire, entering the hauntingly beautiful world of Rashmika’s character. Adding to the intensity is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the menacing antagonist, bringing his signature gravitas to the screen.

The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai attended by several stars, including Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor, sparking further fan excitement. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali.” Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is described as “a bloody love story” that blends romance, fear, and dark comedy.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma Trailer Promises a Thrilling Ride

Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, the film is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and promises to expand the franchise’s scope with a deeper emotional core.

Thamma releases in cinemas worldwide on October 21, perfectly timed for the festive season. With its unique mix of love, horror, and comedy, it’s poised to be another blockbuster in the making.

“Tum Betaal ho…tumhe prithvi aur insaanon ki suraksha ke liye banaya gaya hain”- Tadaka (Rashmika Mandana)

“Are ghante ki suraksha…Aaj se hum insaanon ka khoon piyenge…naye naye Betaal paida karenge….humari sena banayenge…aur main banunga tumhara Thamma” – Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui)

“Main bhi tumhari taraf ek kismat ka maara hoon….barso se qaid ek bechara hoon” – Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) “Sir meri yaha phati padhi hain aap shayari pel rahe ho” – Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana) “Teri ek minute mein phat gayi…yaha barso se phat phat ke gufaa ho gayi” – Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui)

“Ab main kya karunga…meri life mere ambitions sab khatam…rajma chawal kaise khaunga” – Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana)

“Gadbad hain…yeh hamara ladka nahi hain” – Ram Bajaj Goyal (Paresh Rawal)

“Tere punching machine jaise daanth dikha” – Ram Bajaj Goyal (Paresh Rawal)

“Mera beta Shaitaan hain…Shaitaan” – Ram Bajaj Goyal (Paresh Rawal)

“Police ke liye toh main kuch bhi kar sakta hoon” – Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana) “Kya kiya hain aapne Police ke liye?” – Faisal Malik “Singham 8 baar dekhi hain sir” – Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana)

“Mujhe jana hi hoga Alok…meri wajah se tumhe bhi khatra ho sakta hain” – Tadaka (Rashmika Mandana)

“Saath mein marna ka mera koi irada nahi hain…saath mein thoda jee lete hain” – Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana)

“Main tumhare saath reh nahi sakti hamari duniya bahut alag hain” – Tadaka (Rashmika Mandana)

“Don’t worry son…Hand of God is with you” – Elvis Karim Prabhakar (Sathyaraj)

“Kya ilaaj ho sakta hain Betaal ko insaan bananeka?” – Ram Bajaj Goyal (Paresh Rawal)