Young Thug – Ninja Song Lyrics

Song Name – Ninja

Singer – Young Thug

Check out Ninja Song Lyrics by Young Thug

This is the most of them

This is the one that you see the shadow in the back of the room

He’s the one directing traffic

He is the one that we’re all afraid of

He’s the one that’s King Slime, he’s pulling the shots

He is the most dangerous of the twenty-eight, judge

And I, I implore you not to grant him a bond, he is dangerous

The setup they’ve given to you is actually going to be less control, not more

If he gets a burnеr, judge, and the court may know this

A lot of the communications that Mr. Williams is on is on FacеTime

Because it’s not traceable, it’s not trackable

And we know that to be their MO

He gets a burner, he gets in there

He runs his gang from inside

And he won’t get that, and no one’s gonna throw his cell

I know what the investigator said, with all due respect

That’s not the jail, that’s their job

It’s not the job of twenty-four officers being paid by Mr. Williams

That’s not their job

The job is the sheriff of Fulton County or any other sheriff where our sheriff decides to put Mr. Williams, that’s their job

He is dangerous

And, and I

I normally don’t do this

But I don’t hesitate in this case

Respectfully, judge, I believe if you give him a bond

We’re gonna have more witnesses in danger or gonna be missing

I believe he’s that dangerous, judge

Yeah, Spider

King Spider

Yeah

Oh, yeah

Drop-top Rolls-Royce, kickin’ up no dust

Nigga, you ain’t on your shit

Big dog right now, fuck nigga talkin’ ’bout?

Bitch, I ain’t hittin’ that bitch (No)

Lil’ bitty bag, you niggas ain’t gettin’ no cash, my niggas are rich

Lil’ bitty bag, you niggas ain’t gettin’ this shit like us, nigga, we gettin’ it

On the way to the party to take they hoes

I come straight from the ghetto, my big dog trappin’ loads

We got a lot of pink toes, they wanna sell they soul

Lil’ b*tch got choked out tryna send the lo’ out (Huh)

We trappin’ and rappin’, you bitch (Let’s go)

We puttin’ that shit on head to toe (Woah, woah, woah)

We sell out the stadiums, yeah (Let’s go)

We puttin’ baguettes on the hoes (Woah, woah, woah)

My nigga, I’m trench as it get (Let’s go)

These f*ck niggas sellin’ they soul (Woah, woah, woah)

We pop it wherever we go (Let’s go)

We sellin’ these lil’ niggas hope (Let it breathe)

Yeah, it’s King Spider, man, these niggas look up to us (Let it breathe)

That’s a fact, everything we do (Let it breathe)

But everything we do is a translation (Let it breathe, yeah)

Rolled me up some stanky f*ckin’ dank, yeah

They follow us ’cause it ain’t nothin’ we can’t get, yeah

Big baguettes on a ship, I sanked it, yeah

Every time they play, we spankin’ ’em, yeah (You want a whoopin’, son?)

When she can’t get ahold of you, she call me, yeah

I’m the one left the Gucci socks in your sheets, yeah

Talkin’ cars, I got every animal in my fleet, yeah, yeah

I chop off the beat

I chop down a freak (Woo), the spot got a reek in it (Hey)

It’s smellin’ like Baccarat (Woo), Victoria’s Secret shit (Okay)

I bought her the Birkin, the Kells, we doin’ Chanel

They wanna be just like us and all they bitches can tell, nigga

Nigga, nigga

I’m callin’ my opps nigga

They better not play with me, nigga

I sleep with the K with me, nigga

Some bad shit lay with me, nigga

My kids, they straight, you nigga

I’m not fake, you nigga

Black diamonds today, I’m a nigga

Nigga, nigga

I’m callin’ my opps nigga

Nigga, nigga

I’m callin’ my opps nigga