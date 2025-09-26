Cardi B – Killin You Hoes Song Lyrics

Song Name – Killin You Hoes
Singer – Cardi B
Check out Killin You Hoes Song Lyrics by Cardi B
Look, look
God, thank You for me making me the baddest b*tch alive
Cute little aura, I don’t know, I’m just a vibe
All-white toes lookin’ like somebody’s bride
Bunch of black trucks lookin’ like somebody died
I say her whole name, I’ll just be doin’ charity
I’m nothin’ like you b*tches, we don’t got no similarities
F*ck all you hoes, lotta y’all is weird to me
F*ck niggas too ’cause why y’all so embarrassing? Ugh
Hoes be shady anyway
She don’t like me, but she would trade places any day
Are you dumb? Ass dumb fat, face dumb pretty
I never еver heard a nigga say he donе with me
Come get up with me, baby, come get up with me
I think high-key hoes be in love with me
Life is a movie, mine would be a s*x scene
Hoppin’ out jacuzzi lookin’ like a wet dream
Lookin’ like a check, lookin’ like the baddest b*tch a nigga ever met
Ghetto goddess in the flesh
F*ck you, nigga, I could give a f*ck less
Nonchalant b*tch, make a nigga triple text
Been runnin’ shit, still ain’t out of breath
Flexin’ on hoes, nigga, I don’t even stretch, look
I ain’t come here to play, I’m killing you hoes
I go to work every day, I’m killing you hoes
Hopped out looking good, I’m killing you hoes
Let’s just get this understood, I’m killing you hoes
Cute face, slim waist, I’m killing you hoes
Not a hair out of place, I’m killing you hoes
Bitch, make no mistake, I’m killing you hoes
I’ll go to jail today, I’m killing you hoes
Look, look
I mean truthfully, what can these b*tches even do with me?
Light on the makeup, heavy on the jewelry
Stay getting tricked on, p*ssy getting licked on
Hoes always talkin’ ’bout me, know I’ma live long
Say what you want, but you can’t call me broke
B*tches swear they will, but I know these b*tches won’t
I hope my name turn into glass in they throat
When I put my hands on her, she gon’ say it’s unprovoked, look
But I’m just life livin’ (Yeah), I hear wine sippin’ (Uh-huh)
Me and Hennessy just cosplaying white women
Balenciaga boots, a b*tch look nice in ’em
Diamonds do the f*ckin’ Macarena when the lights hit ’em
B*tches can’t spit, I guess they gotta swallow
Don’t play with me, keep playin’ with your nostrils
No respect for me, b*tches wantin’ less for me
It’s too late, b*tch, I’m a whole success story
Everything about you b*tches fake, I don’t like that
B*tches hug you to feel where to put the knife at
Always been a hothead, now my heart ice packed
Forty for this croc’ Birk’, now it’s worth twice that
Drop-top down here, flyin’ in the wind
Cartiers flew off, I had to buy them shits again
This is for them days I used to opposite of win
I’m just good at gettin’ up and then tryin’ shit again
Man, I got this from the dirt
Tell all them hoes that hatin’ shit ain’t gonna work
Don’t like me, but guarantee my name is in her search
Must got on notifications and alerts
‘Cause everything I do, a hatin’ b*tch see it first
(A hatin’ b*tch see it first, look)
I ain’t come here to play, I’m killing you hoes
I go to work every day, I’m killing you hoes
Hopped out looking good, I’m killing you hoes
Let’s just get this understood, I’m killing you hoes
Cute face, slim waist, I’m killing you hoes
Not a hair out of place, I’m killing you hoes
B*tch, make no mistake, I’m killing you hoes
I’ll go to jail today, I’m killing you hoes