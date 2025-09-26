Cardi B – Killin You Hoes Song Lyrics

Song Name – Killin You Hoes

Singer – Cardi B

Look, look

God, thank You for me making me the baddest b*tch alive

Cute little aura, I don’t know, I’m just a vibe

All-white toes lookin’ like somebody’s bride

Bunch of black trucks lookin’ like somebody died

I say her whole name, I’ll just be doin’ charity

I’m nothin’ like you b*tches, we don’t got no similarities

F*ck all you hoes, lotta y’all is weird to me

F*ck niggas too ’cause why y’all so embarrassing? Ugh

Hoes be shady anyway

She don’t like me, but she would trade places any day

Are you dumb? Ass dumb fat, face dumb pretty

I never еver heard a nigga say he donе with me

Come get up with me, baby, come get up with me

I think high-key hoes be in love with me

Life is a movie, mine would be a s*x scene

Hoppin’ out jacuzzi lookin’ like a wet dream

Lookin’ like a check, lookin’ like the baddest b*tch a nigga ever met

Ghetto goddess in the flesh

F*ck you, nigga, I could give a f*ck less

Nonchalant b*tch, make a nigga triple text

Been runnin’ shit, still ain’t out of breath

Flexin’ on hoes, nigga, I don’t even stretch, look

I ain’t come here to play, I’m killing you hoes

I go to work every day, I’m killing you hoes

Hopped out looking good, I’m killing you hoes

Let’s just get this understood, I’m killing you hoes

Cute face, slim waist, I’m killing you hoes

Not a hair out of place, I’m killing you hoes

Bitch, make no mistake, I’m killing you hoes

I’ll go to jail today, I’m killing you hoes

Look, look

I mean truthfully, what can these b*tches even do with me?

Light on the makeup, heavy on the jewelry

Stay getting tricked on, p*ssy getting licked on

Hoes always talkin’ ’bout me, know I’ma live long

Say what you want, but you can’t call me broke

B*tches swear they will, but I know these b*tches won’t

I hope my name turn into glass in they throat

When I put my hands on her, she gon’ say it’s unprovoked, look

But I’m just life livin’ (Yeah), I hear wine sippin’ (Uh-huh)

Me and Hennessy just cosplaying white women

Balenciaga boots, a b*tch look nice in ’em

Diamonds do the f*ckin’ Macarena when the lights hit ’em

B*tches can’t spit, I guess they gotta swallow

Don’t play with me, keep playin’ with your nostrils

No respect for me, b*tches wantin’ less for me

It’s too late, b*tch, I’m a whole success story

Everything about you b*tches fake, I don’t like that

B*tches hug you to feel where to put the knife at

Always been a hothead, now my heart ice packed

Forty for this croc’ Birk’, now it’s worth twice that

Drop-top down here, flyin’ in the wind

Cartiers flew off, I had to buy them shits again

This is for them days I used to opposite of win

I’m just good at gettin’ up and then tryin’ shit again

Man, I got this from the dirt

Tell all them hoes that hatin’ shit ain’t gonna work

Don’t like me, but guarantee my name is in her search

Must got on notifications and alerts

‘Cause everything I do, a hatin’ b*tch see it first

(A hatin’ b*tch see it first, look)

I ain’t come here to play, I’m killing you hoes

I go to work every day, I’m killing you hoes

Hopped out looking good, I’m killing you hoes

Let’s just get this understood, I’m killing you hoes

Cute face, slim waist, I’m killing you hoes

Not a hair out of place, I’m killing you hoes

B*tch, make no mistake, I’m killing you hoes

I’ll go to jail today, I’m killing you hoes