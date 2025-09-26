Cardi B – Trophies Song Lyrics

Song Name – Triophies
Singer – Cardi B
Check out Trophies Song Lyrics by Cardi B
Like, huh? Like, huh? Like, what? (Like, what?)
Like, huh? Like, what? (Like, what?)
Like, huh? Like, what? Like, huh? Like, what? (Like, what?)
Like, huh? Like, what? (Like, what?)
Like, huh? Like, what? Like, like, huh? Like, what?
Look, look
Look, CC the baggage (Yes), Ricky the glasses (Yes)
I’m back in the mood, I’m back on they asses (Mm)
I’m teachin’ them classes (Yeah), these b*tches fu’
I cannot bust down no Cartier, that’s a starter watch (Ah)
Hoes can’t talk jewelry with me, ain’t got thе shit that my daughter got (Nope)
Gotta call me Bugatti Bardi, this shit look likе an Autobot
I do not call the cops, it’s— on all the opps (Baow)
This summer, we pushin’ up with the good bodies and the good watches
And we poppin’ big shit, ain’t nothin’ a ho gon’ do about it
Ooh, they ain’t tell you you look busted, baby, they some bad friends
I could pop up in the hood because I’m really tapped in
Whole career is downhill like the slopes in Aspen
Those numbers ain’t addin’ up, I mean, the math ain’t mathin’
All bad b*tches need trophies (Rrr)
Hoes be real-life losers
Bad b*tches make shit happen
Hatin’ hoes make excuses (Woo)
Very much paid, I’m very much it
Very much, bitch, I do this (Woo)
Bad b*tches make shit happen (Skrrt)
Hatin’ hoes make excuses
Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)
I don’t wanna hear excuses
Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)
I don’t wanna hear excuses (Ayy)
They don’t give back, they don’t perform
B*tches be real-life losers
Bad b*tches make shit happen
Hatin’ hoes make excuses
Look, these b*tches shaped like turkeys, all my hoes got Birkies
Sticks and stones, we break bones, all my knocks hold thirties
I’m the reason the events be soupin’, I told ’em wanna stack them Cubans
And I’m like, ho, what happened? (What happened?) That’s my bop they jackin’ (They jackin’)
B*tches tried to gaslight me, now I’m back with kerosene
B*tches be ill, aged like milk, ooh, it’s a dairy queen
Big shark boots, I’m cute (I’m cute), every day look like a shoot (Like whoop)
These b*tches been out of shape (Whoop-whoop), I mean, hoes really obtuse (Ah)
Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)
I don’t wanna hear excuses
Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)
I don’t wanna hear excuses (Ayy)
New AP, my trophy (My trophy)
I told you hoes I do this (I do this)
Real b*tches make shit happen (Make shit happen)
Hatin’ hoes make excuses
Look, b*tches wack, when Cardi is back, they taking place again (Ooh)
B*tches sick, b*tches got germs, I cannot play with them
Shopping bag, I’m back outside, I’m in they face again
They online, they talking crazy, nurse, she escaped again (Ah)
One, two, three, four, five, I’m the baddest b*tch alive (‘Ive)
Hop up out the whip, I get a bunch of oohs and aahs (Woo)
I could make a nigga rich, I could get a nigga robbed (Woo)
If it’s beef (Woo), we got sticks (Woo), I could get you shish kebab’d (Woo, grr)
B*tches ain’t got no trophies (Trophies)
Hoes be real-life losers (Losers)
Bad b*tches make shit happen (Happen)
Hatin’ hoes make excuses (Grr)
Very much paid, I’m very much it
Very much, bitch, I do this (Ah)
Bad b*tches make shit happen (Happen)
Hatin’ hoes make excuses (Huh)
Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)
I don’t wanna hear excuses (Woo)
Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)
I don’t wanna hear excuses (Ayy)
They don’t give back (Back), they don’t perform
B*tches be real-life losers (No)
Bad b*tches make shit happen (Make shit happen)
Hatin’ hoes make excuses (Grrah)
It’s your girl, Cardi m*therf*ckin’ B, bitch
What? Like, huh? Like, huh? Like, what?
What? Like, huh? Like, what? Like, huh? Like, what?
What? What? Like, huh? Like
Man, s*ck my d*ck, huh