Cardi B – Trophies Song Lyrics

Song Name – Triophies

Singer – Cardi B

Check out Trophies Song Lyrics by Cardi B

Like, huh? Like, huh? Like, what? (Like, what?)

Like, huh? Like, what? (Like, what?)

Like, huh? Like, what? Like, huh? Like, what? (Like, what?)

Like, huh? Like, what? (Like, what?)

Like, huh? Like, what? Like, like, huh? Like, what?

Look, look

Look, CC the baggage (Yes), Ricky the glasses (Yes)

I’m back in the mood, I’m back on they asses (Mm)

I’m teachin’ them classes (Yeah), these b*tches fu’

I cannot bust down no Cartier, that’s a starter watch (Ah)

Hoes can’t talk jewelry with me, ain’t got thе shit that my daughter got (Nope)

Gotta call me Bugatti Bardi, this shit look likе an Autobot

I do not call the cops, it’s— on all the opps (Baow)

This summer, we pushin’ up with the good bodies and the good watches

And we poppin’ big shit, ain’t nothin’ a ho gon’ do about it

Ooh, they ain’t tell you you look busted, baby, they some bad friends

I could pop up in the hood because I’m really tapped in

Whole career is downhill like the slopes in Aspen

Those numbers ain’t addin’ up, I mean, the math ain’t mathin’

All bad b*tches need trophies (Rrr)

Hoes be real-life losers

Bad b*tches make shit happen

Hatin’ hoes make excuses (Woo)

Very much paid, I’m very much it

Very much, bitch, I do this (Woo)

Bad b*tches make shit happen (Skrrt)

Hatin’ hoes make excuses

Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)

I don’t wanna hear excuses

Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)

I don’t wanna hear excuses (Ayy)

They don’t give back, they don’t perform

B*tches be real-life losers

Bad b*tches make shit happen

Hatin’ hoes make excuses

Look, these b*tches shaped like turkeys, all my hoes got Birkies

Sticks and stones, we break bones, all my knocks hold thirties

I’m the reason the events be soupin’, I told ’em wanna stack them Cubans

And I’m like, ho, what happened? (What happened?) That’s my bop they jackin’ (They jackin’)

B*tches tried to gaslight me, now I’m back with kerosene

B*tches be ill, aged like milk, ooh, it’s a dairy queen

Big shark boots, I’m cute (I’m cute), every day look like a shoot (Like whoop)

These b*tches been out of shape (Whoop-whoop), I mean, hoes really obtuse (Ah)

Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)

I don’t wanna hear excuses

Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)

I don’t wanna hear excuses (Ayy)

New AP, my trophy (My trophy)

I told you hoes I do this (I do this)

Real b*tches make shit happen (Make shit happen)

Hatin’ hoes make excuses

Look, b*tches wack, when Cardi is back, they taking place again (Ooh)

B*tches sick, b*tches got germs, I cannot play with them

Shopping bag, I’m back outside, I’m in they face again

They online, they talking crazy, nurse, she escaped again (Ah)

One, two, three, four, five, I’m the baddest b*tch alive (‘Ive)

Hop up out the whip, I get a bunch of oohs and aahs (Woo)

I could make a nigga rich, I could get a nigga robbed (Woo)

If it’s beef (Woo), we got sticks (Woo), I could get you shish kebab’d (Woo, grr)

B*tches ain’t got no trophies (Trophies)

Hoes be real-life losers (Losers)

Bad b*tches make shit happen (Happen)

Hatin’ hoes make excuses (Grr)

Very much paid, I’m very much it

Very much, bitch, I do this (Ah)

Bad b*tches make shit happen (Happen)

Hatin’ hoes make excuses (Huh)

Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)

I don’t wanna hear excuses (Woo)

Like, huh? (Like, huh?) Like, what? (Like, what?)

I don’t wanna hear excuses (Ayy)

They don’t give back (Back), they don’t perform

B*tches be real-life losers (No)

Bad b*tches make shit happen (Make shit happen)

Hatin’ hoes make excuses (Grrah)

It’s your girl, Cardi m*therf*ckin’ B, bitch

What? Like, huh? Like, huh? Like, what?

What? Like, huh? Like, what? Like, huh? Like, what?

What? What? Like, huh? Like

Man, s*ck my d*ck, huh