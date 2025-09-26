Young Thug – Yuck (feat. Ken Carson) Song Lyrics

Song Name – Yuck
Singer – Young Thug
Yeah
All this bad shit around a nigga, man, all this m*therf*ckin’ mun-yun, man
All this shit goin’ on around a nigga, man, this shit turnt up
This shit is crazy, it’s lit (Yeah)
It’s lit (Lit), it’s lit (Lit)
It’s lit (Lit), it’s up (Lit)
It’s lit (Lit), it’s up (Up)
It’s up (Lit, hey)
My b*tch, she bad, she stay stone cold
Where ya diamonds at? Shit, inside ya nose
Hunnid grand on shoes, shit, designer toes
Put it in the air, show them hoes you froze, woo
This b*tch know I’m not comin’, no, woo
You play with me, my twin gon’ go, woo
I’m goin’ Rolls-Royce truck if you think I’m poor (Yeah)
Got a half a million on me, low (Yeah)
I’m goin’ two-tone on a Rolls-Royce special (Two)
She wanna f*ck my bro tonight and I’ma let her (Let her)
She got high heels on, baby, she pressure (Pressure)
I went throw up on a Rollie, it’s yellow (Yuck)
Yuck, yuck (Hey), yuck, yuck, yuck
Everything about a young nigga rich (Yuck), dog (Yuck)
If I spit on her clit, she’ll glisten, dog
Shit, I’m slidin’ in a Benz
She say I’m sexy, I’m handsome just like Ken
I told lil’ mama I’m not modest, I’m him
I told lil’ baby come and ride me, bring a rim (Hey)
Yuck, yuck (Hey), yuck, yuck (Hey), yuck
My money, in God we trust (We trust)
No niggas, just hoes and us (It’s just us)
If you play her, bring her here (Yeah)
I took two diamonds out my chest and put ’em in her ear
I took my mans around the world ’cause I know you drill (Brrt)
I took advances in Chanel cause I know it’s real (Real)
The police on my trail, ’cause I’m ill
I took her travelin’ ’round the world like a Navy Seal
I put baguettes on her dermal, now her naval kill (Yeah)
We turnt this shit up like, ayy, ayy (Hey)
Yuck, yuck (Hey), yuck, yuck (Hey)
Let’s go (It’s lit), let’s go (It’s lit), let’s go (It’s lit), let’s go (It’s lit)
Huh, huh, it’s lit, huh, huh (Yeah)
Huh, huh (Yeah), huh, huh (Yeah)
All I know is pop my shit, I was taught this stuff
Oh, you thought them niggas was lit until they brought me up
Inject codeine in my veins, I don’t need a cup
Dissect the body, get her brain, then I’m leavin’ her
For the black truck, all limousine, I got gang in this bitch
Young nigga came from nothin’, she never met a nigga this rich
Left her a AirTag with her, I always got her location
Shawty want me to pay for it, I ain’t givin’ out donations
Trap house got 101, I’m havin’ more spots than Dalmatians
Slapped the b*tch, ran outta patience
Crocodile Birkin for my baby
I’m shittin’ on every nigga that hated
Should’ve stayed down, should’ve waited
My life’s so unrated, I swear this shit a movie
It’s made by A24, yo’ shit went to Tubi
Havin’ my way with these hoes, I swear this shit too lit
Racks can’t fit, they too big, I hate bein’ sober
Brown thick shit so fine, her body like a Coca-Cola
Take a shot, it’s time to roll up
When I walk in that bitch, know I’m lit
I got Call of Duty sticks, load up
You pussy niggas know how it get
It’s lit, it’s lit (Huh)
It’s lit, it’s lit (Huh-huh)
It’s lit, it’s lit (Huh-huh)
It’s lit, it’s lit (Huh-huh)
I’ve been lit since the match struck
I’ll turn a nigga to a pack, yeah
This money will attract her, let her play with these bands
Send her money just to get her wig, then some designs on her hands
I don’t trust her, just the gain my trust, gotta get my name tatted
I been rolling off the ecstasy, I’ll knock, these ain’t no addies
If I missionary with a ho, you know that she a baddie
‘Rari truck this not Caddy, I got stars in the Rolls-Royce
Shawty callin’ back to back, she don’t want nothin’, she just wanna hear my voice
She got niggas on her line, but they ain’t makin’ no noise
She got options, yeah, she got options, I’m her favorite choice