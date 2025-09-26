Young Thug – Yuck (feat. Ken Carson) Song Lyrics

Song Name – Yuck

Singer – Young Thug

Check out Yuck Song Lyrics by Young Thug

Yeah

All this bad shit around a nigga, man, all this m*therf*ckin’ mun-yun, man

All this shit goin’ on around a nigga, man, this shit turnt up

This shit is crazy, it’s lit (Yeah)

It’s lit (Lit), it’s lit (Lit)

It’s lit (Lit), it’s up (Lit)

It’s lit (Lit), it’s up (Up)

It’s up (Lit, hey)

My b*tch, she bad, she stay stone cold

Where ya diamonds at? Shit, inside ya nose

Hunnid grand on shoes, shit, designer toes

Put it in the air, show them hoes you froze, woo

This b*tch know I’m not comin’, no, woo

You play with me, my twin gon’ go, woo

I’m goin’ Rolls-Royce truck if you think I’m poor (Yeah)

Got a half a million on me, low (Yeah)

I’m goin’ two-tone on a Rolls-Royce special (Two)

She wanna f*ck my bro tonight and I’ma let her (Let her)

She got high heels on, baby, she pressure (Pressure)

I went throw up on a Rollie, it’s yellow (Yuck)

Yuck, yuck (Hey), yuck, yuck, yuck

Everything about a young nigga rich (Yuck), dog (Yuck)

If I spit on her clit, she’ll glisten, dog

Shit, I’m slidin’ in a Benz

She say I’m sexy, I’m handsome just like Ken

I told lil’ mama I’m not modest, I’m him

I told lil’ baby come and ride me, bring a rim (Hey)

Yuck, yuck (Hey), yuck, yuck (Hey), yuck

My money, in God we trust (We trust)

No niggas, just hoes and us (It’s just us)

If you play her, bring her here (Yeah)

I took two diamonds out my chest and put ’em in her ear

I took my mans around the world ’cause I know you drill (Brrt)

I took advances in Chanel cause I know it’s real (Real)

The police on my trail, ’cause I’m ill

I took her travelin’ ’round the world like a Navy Seal

I put baguettes on her dermal, now her naval kill (Yeah)

We turnt this shit up like, ayy, ayy (Hey)

Yuck, yuck (Hey), yuck, yuck (Hey)

Let’s go (It’s lit), let’s go (It’s lit), let’s go (It’s lit), let’s go (It’s lit)

Huh, huh, it’s lit, huh, huh (Yeah)

Huh, huh (Yeah), huh, huh (Yeah)

All I know is pop my shit, I was taught this stuff

Oh, you thought them niggas was lit until they brought me up

Inject codeine in my veins, I don’t need a cup

Dissect the body, get her brain, then I’m leavin’ her

For the black truck, all limousine, I got gang in this bitch

Young nigga came from nothin’, she never met a nigga this rich

Left her a AirTag with her, I always got her location

Shawty want me to pay for it, I ain’t givin’ out donations

Trap house got 101, I’m havin’ more spots than Dalmatians

Slapped the b*tch, ran outta patience

Crocodile Birkin for my baby

I’m shittin’ on every nigga that hated

Should’ve stayed down, should’ve waited

My life’s so unrated, I swear this shit a movie

It’s made by A24, yo’ shit went to Tubi

Havin’ my way with these hoes, I swear this shit too lit

Racks can’t fit, they too big, I hate bein’ sober

Brown thick shit so fine, her body like a Coca-Cola

Take a shot, it’s time to roll up

When I walk in that bitch, know I’m lit

I got Call of Duty sticks, load up

You pussy niggas know how it get

It’s lit, it’s lit (Huh)

It’s lit, it’s lit (Huh-huh)

It’s lit, it’s lit (Huh-huh)

It’s lit, it’s lit (Huh-huh)

I’ve been lit since the match struck

I’ll turn a nigga to a pack, yeah

This money will attract her, let her play with these bands

Send her money just to get her wig, then some designs on her hands

I don’t trust her, just the gain my trust, gotta get my name tatted

I been rolling off the ecstasy, I’ll knock, these ain’t no addies

If I missionary with a ho, you know that she a baddie

‘Rari truck this not Caddy, I got stars in the Rolls-Royce

Shawty callin’ back to back, she don’t want nothin’, she just wanna hear my voice

She got niggas on her line, but they ain’t makin’ no noise

She got options, yeah, she got options, I’m her favorite choice