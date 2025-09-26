Doja Cat – Stranger Song Lyrics

Song Name – Stranger

Singer – Doja Cat

Check out Stranger Song Lyrics by Doja Cat

We could be strange

At least we’re not the same

And we have our right to

It’s alright to

You can walk with my cane

And change my last name

Just to know I like you ’cause I like few (Oh)

And I know you’re in my life

‘Cause everything that is alive’s connected

And I believe the weirdest ones survive

You’re a trip to them and a vacation to me

And God knows you could be stranger than me

So kiss me like your mirror, eyе me like a queer

Nothing you do could freak mе out

They calling us names and every day pray we cave

You’re braver than you know (Oh)

You’ve given so much hope

Yeah, said chip tooth with a broken nose

5’10” and I don’t even need a vodka soda

Call me over to watch some White Lotus

And after maybe we could rearrange the sofas

I need a man with a sense of humor

Beliefs aligned and zen like Buddha

Got equal parts of sex and cuteness

One look in your eyes, it could execute ya

Girls can’t tell that he fine off rip

‘Cause he don’t look like he like dick

But if he liked it, I’d still like him

As a freak, I can admit that and he likes it

With each crowd, we proud we don’t fit

And ain’t nobody here gets our schtick

So if we split, it’ll be like two halves

Ain’t nobody in the world got what you have

And I know you’re in my life

‘Cause everything that is alive’s connected

And I believe the weirdest ones survive

You’re a trip to them and a vacation to me

And God knows you could be stranger than me

So kiss me like your mirror, eye me like a queer

Nothing you do could freak me out

They can wonder why

It’s in our nature to be wild

I wouldn’t change it for a second

They don’t have to get it

Strange and so alive