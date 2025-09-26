Doja Cat – Stranger Song Lyrics

Song Name – Stranger
Singer – Doja Cat
Check out Stranger Song Lyrics by Doja Cat
We could be strange
At least we’re not the same
And we have our right to
It’s alright to
You can walk with my cane
And change my last name
Just to know I like you ’cause I like few (Oh)
And I know you’re in my life
‘Cause everything that is alive’s connected
And I believe the weirdest ones survive
You’re a trip to them and a vacation to me
And God knows you could be stranger than me
So kiss me like your mirror, eyе me like a queer
Nothing you do could freak mе out
They calling us names and every day pray we cave
You’re braver than you know (Oh)
You’ve given so much hope
Yeah, said chip tooth with a broken nose
5’10” and I don’t even need a vodka soda
Call me over to watch some White Lotus
And after maybe we could rearrange the sofas
I need a man with a sense of humor
Beliefs aligned and zen like Buddha
Got equal parts of sex and cuteness
One look in your eyes, it could execute ya
Girls can’t tell that he fine off rip
‘Cause he don’t look like he like dick
But if he liked it, I’d still like him
As a freak, I can admit that and he likes it
With each crowd, we proud we don’t fit
And ain’t nobody here gets our schtick
So if we split, it’ll be like two halves
Ain’t nobody in the world got what you have
And I know you’re in my life
‘Cause everything that is alive’s connected
And I believe the weirdest ones survive
You’re a trip to them and a vacation to me
And God knows you could be stranger than me
So kiss me like your mirror, eye me like a queer
Nothing you do could freak me out
They can wonder why
It’s in our nature to be wild
I wouldn’t change it for a second
They don’t have to get it
Strange and so alive