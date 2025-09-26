Doja Cat – AAAHH MEN Song Lyrics

Song Name – AAAHH Men

Singer – Doja Cat

Check out AAAHH MEN Song Lyrics by Doja Cat

She wants a man, a man she gets

Hahaha, hahaha

He’s a fight to the death

He’s a gun to my head

An impossible friend

Would you take every breath

And put it all in one man?

Amen, ha

Ah, men

Amen (Dude, check this out)

Ah

That’s a tight suit, motherfucker

Those some nice boots, motherfucker

Why you always got a light ‘tude, lil’ brother?

Acting like we both in high school, motherfucker

Word on the street’s you a burden to beasts

Boys wanna grab a handful, I’m hurting a cheek

Why y’all got a stereotype being sneaky?

Don’t you ever let me catch you around in these streets

You know all them bad boys don’t treat us nicely

So I give ’em these teeth like Keira Knightly

Do I look like I wan’ be pregnant?

Tryna bust all in me like Leroy Jenkins

This got me aching, this got me thinking

“Nigga, am I gay or am I just angry?”

Am I impatient? I can’t stop dating ’em

And I’m insatiable, I love the taste of ’em

And I have too much tolerance

You ugly and fine as shit

And if I had more common sense

Then I would grab my ride and dip

And I have too much tolerance

You ugly and fine as shit

And if I had more common sense

Then I would grab my ride and dip

He’s a fight to the death

He’s a gun to my head (Ah, men)

An impossible friend (Men)

Would you take every breath (Ah, men, check this out)

And put it all in one man?

You’re so vain with your stupid chains

And you’re souped-out Range

When you look my way (My way)

I feel shame ’cause you’re such a pain

But my DNA wants your D in me (Yeah)

He got the Tom Ford down, yes, but do he suit me?

Just steamroll past if he can’t eat— (Uh)

For real though, gotta pack a Smith like Willow

Ten toes down as a duvet pillow

Two face, you say? You get zero

You act right, you’ll get a movie, limo

Two chains, dinner and a smooch down below

And all new fans yelling, “You my hero”

Men need to cry more, boys need to work

But not when he beg his employee to flirt (Huh)

Ain’t nobody finna force me to twerk

When you’re finished with your goon sesh, join me in church

One ‘roid away from a six-foot hole

And that lace-front beard ain’t my point of concern

If rent get high and we all need a show

They’re enjoying the view, let a girl get a turn

And I have too much tolerance

You ugly and fine as shit

And if I had more common sense

Then I would grab my ride and dip

And I have too much tolerance

You ugly and fine as shit

And if I had more common sense

Then I would grab my ride and dip