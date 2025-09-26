Doja Cat – AAAHH MEN Song Lyrics

Song Name – AAAHH Men
Singer – Doja Cat
She wants a man, a man she gets
Hahaha, hahaha
He’s a fight to the death
He’s a gun to my head
An impossible friend
Would you take every breath
And put it all in one man?
Amen, ha
Ah, men
Amen (Dude, check this out)
Ah
That’s a tight suit, motherfucker
Those some nice boots, motherfucker
Why you always got a light ‘tude, lil’ brother?
Acting like we both in high school, motherfucker
Word on the street’s you a burden to beasts
Boys wanna grab a handful, I’m hurting a cheek
Why y’all got a stereotype being sneaky?
Don’t you ever let me catch you around in these streets
You know all them bad boys don’t treat us nicely
So I give ’em these teeth like Keira Knightly
Do I look like I wan’ be pregnant?
Tryna bust all in me like Leroy Jenkins
This got me aching, this got me thinking
“Nigga, am I gay or am I just angry?”
Am I impatient? I can’t stop dating ’em
And I’m insatiable, I love the taste of ’em
And I have too much tolerance
You ugly and fine as shit
And if I had more common sense
Then I would grab my ride and dip
And I have too much tolerance
You ugly and fine as shit
And if I had more common sense
Then I would grab my ride and dip
He’s a fight to the death
He’s a gun to my head (Ah, men)
An impossible friend (Men)
Would you take every breath (Ah, men, check this out)
And put it all in one man?
You’re so vain with your stupid chains
And you’re souped-out Range
When you look my way (My way)
I feel shame ’cause you’re such a pain
But my DNA wants your D in me (Yeah)
He got the Tom Ford down, yes, but do he suit me?
Just steamroll past if he can’t eat— (Uh)
For real though, gotta pack a Smith like Willow
Ten toes down as a duvet pillow
Two face, you say? You get zero
You act right, you’ll get a movie, limo
Two chains, dinner and a smooch down below
And all new fans yelling, “You my hero”
Men need to cry more, boys need to work
But not when he beg his employee to flirt (Huh)
Ain’t nobody finna force me to twerk
When you’re finished with your goon sesh, join me in church
One ‘roid away from a six-foot hole
And that lace-front beard ain’t my point of concern
If rent get high and we all need a show
They’re enjoying the view, let a girl get a turn
And I have too much tolerance
You ugly and fine as shit
And if I had more common sense
Then I would grab my ride and dip
And I have too much tolerance
You ugly and fine as shit
And if I had more common sense
Then I would grab my ride and dip