Doja Cat – One More Time Song Lyrics

Song Name – One More Time

Singer – Doja Cat

I don’t need you to save me

I don’t need you to read my mind

You’re the truth that I’m facing

No more lies (No more lies)

It’s a home where you’re laying

And I know I gotta make you mine

It’s a risk worth taking

One more time (One more time)

One more time (Woah, woah, woah)

One more time (Hey, hey, hey)

One more time (Woah, hey)

One more time

One more time (Woah, woah, woah)

One more time (Hey, hey, hey)

One more time (Woah, hey)

One more time

It’s never easy

We’re willingly uncomfortable

I want you to teach me

We’re both feeling unlovable

We gotta learn to unlearn it

It’s gotta hurt if we’re burning

When we get closer, I curse it

Breaking the cycle, I know I deserve it

One more time (Woah, woah, woah)

One more time (Hey, hey, hey)

One more time (Woah, hey)

One more time

One more time (Woah, woah, woah)

One more time (Hey, hey, hey)

One more time (Woah, hey)

One more time

I’m trying to show

Flying to fall, dying to love

If you wanted to know

I am the one, try me one more

I’m trying to show

Flying to fall, dying to love (Dying to love)

If you wanted to know

I am the one (I am the one), try me one more

I’m trying to show

Flying to fall, dying to love

If you wanted to know

I am the one, try me one more