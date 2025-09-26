Doja Cat – One More Time Song Lyrics

Song Name – One More Time
Singer – Doja Cat
I don’t need you to save me
I don’t need you to read my mind
You’re the truth that I’m facing
No more lies (No more lies)
It’s a home where you’re laying
And I know I gotta make you mine
It’s a risk worth taking
One more time (One more time)
One more time (Woah, woah, woah)
One more time (Hey, hey, hey)
One more time (Woah, hey)
One more time
One more time (Woah, woah, woah)
One more time (Hey, hey, hey)
One more time (Woah, hey)
One more time
It’s never easy
We’re willingly uncomfortable
I want you to teach me
We’re both feeling unlovable
We gotta learn to unlearn it
It’s gotta hurt if we’re burning
When we get closer, I curse it
Breaking the cycle, I know I deserve it
One more time (Woah, woah, woah)
One more time (Hey, hey, hey)
One more time (Woah, hey)
One more time
One more time (Woah, woah, woah)
One more time (Hey, hey, hey)
One more time (Woah, hey)
One more time
I’m trying to show
Flying to fall, dying to love
If you wanted to know
I am the one, try me one more
I’m trying to show
Flying to fall, dying to love (Dying to love)
If you wanted to know
I am the one (I am the one), try me one more
I’m trying to show
Flying to fall, dying to love
If you wanted to know
I am the one, try me one more