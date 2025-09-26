Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma Trailer Promises a Thrilling Ride

Thamma is turning out to be one of the most awaited releases this year. Directed by Maddock Films, the same production house behind last year’s hit film Stree 2, the horror comedy film has already caused a huge stir. On Thursday, the producers released a series of thrilling announcements, including a fresh poster unveiling lead actors Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. The poster did not just flaunt the fresh combination of the duo, but also teased a big announcement regarding Stree 3 in the pipeline.

Maddock Film releases trailer after much-wait with caption, “A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali!” After watching Ayushmann’s look in the trailer, a user commented, “Varun Dhawan’s Cameo In #Thamma.” Another praised, VARUN DHAWAN AS BHEDIYA IN THAMMA . Can’t wait for Bhediya vs Vampire #ThammaTrailer.”

Abhi se trailer ke ek ek frame ke liye speculation ho raha hai #ThammaTrailer pic.twitter.com/mZXiMn9kxb — Rahul K (@rahul54279) September 24, 2025

The movie has a great supporting cast, consisting of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Aparshakti Khurana, in addition to Ayushmann and Rashmika in the lead roles. With this talented pack, expectations are sky-high.

Thamma will open in theaters globally on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali festive weekend—a perfect release date for a mass entertainer. With the teaser creating such buzz and the horror-comedy genre being super popular in India, trade experts are looking for Thamma to have a great run at the box office.

As Maddock Films builds its horror-comedy franchise further, the announcement of Thamma and the positive response to the teaser further cement the brand image of providing such crowd-pleasers. With the added assurance of updates regarding Stree 3, fans have even more to get excited about in the days ahead.