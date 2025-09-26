Cardi B – Hello Song Lyrics

Song name – Hello

Singer – Cardi B

I’m turnt up at the party, I’m geekin’ out my body

She shake it, clap it for me, these b*tches love some Cardi

I’m turnt up at the party, I’m geekin’ out my body

She twerk it, clap it for me, like yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hello, it’s me (Ha), hello, it’s me (Yeah)

Hello, it’s me (Yeah), hello, it’s me (I’m back)

Hello, it’s me (It’s me, b*tch), hello, it’s me (It’s me, b*tch)

Hello, it’s me, hello (Ayy)

‘Cause it be me poppin’ out, shittin’ on these hoеs (It be me)

It be mе, my body tea, I’m bitches’ goals, look (It be me)

It be me with my skin glowin’ in the sun (It be me)

I’ll tell a nigga his mama raised a bum, yeah (Yeah)

It be me just lookin’ perfect, head to toe, look (Uh-huh)

It be you out here just lookin’ regular ho, ayy (Uh-huh)

It be me just poppin’ out, just lookin’ fine (Just lookin’ fine)

It be me lookin’ better than all you hoes combined, yeah (Yeah)

It be me gettin’ back boxes every week, yeah (Every week, yeah)

It be me lookin’ like a snack, bon appétit, yeah (Bon appétit, yeah)

It be me that’s countin’ money, shakin’ ass (Shakin’ ass)

It be you that’s lookin’ stupid, hatin’-ass bitch (Hatin’-ass)

It be me with fifty inches to my butt, yeah (To my butt)

He on my phone, he talk to me like, “What you on?” Yeah (Like, “What you on?” Yeah)

It be you out here that’s stressin’ over niggas (Just over niggas)

You lookin’ for him, he right here under my pictures (Ah)

I’m turnt up at the party (Party, oh), I’m geekin’ out my body (Body, yeah)

She shake it, clap it for me (Huh, yeah), these b*tches love some Cardi (Yeah)

I’m turnt up at the party (Party), I’m geekin’ out my body (Body, yeah)

She twerk it, clap it for me, like yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hello, it’s me (Yeah), hello, it’s me (Yeah)

Hello, it’s me, I’m that bitch, yeah, yeah

Hello, it’s me (Yeah), hello, it’s me (Yeah)

Hello, it’s me, it’s that bitch, yeah, yeah

It be you that’s hella mad

It be me that’s getting tricked on by somebody’s baby dad

It be me that’s lookin’ s*xy, it be me that’s lookin’ cute

It be me with body bustin’ out this Miu Miu bodysuit

It be me with Eliantte diamonds, everything be glowin’

It be me carryin’ these hoes, surprised that I’m not showin’

With all that motion, havin’ shit that’s goin’ on

It ain’t me, it’s not my fault me and broke hoes don’t get along, ayy (Ah)

I’m turnt up at the party (Party, oh), I’m geekin’ out my body (Body, yeah)

She shake it, clap it for me (Huh, yeah), these b*tches love some Cardi (Yeah)

I’m turnt up at the party (Party), I’m geekin’ out my body (Body, yeah)

She twerk it, clap it for me, like yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hello, it’s me, hello, it’s me

Hello, it’s me, I’m that b*tch, yeah, yeah

Hello, it’s me, hello, it’s me

Hello, it’s me, it’s that b*tch, yeah, yeah (Run it)