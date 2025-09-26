Tate McRae – TIT FOR TAT Song Lyrics

Song Name – Tit For Tat

Singer – Tate McRae

Thought I might love you again, I’ll see how I feel

Now that you’re acting like that, boy, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I’m not even about you

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you’re acting like that, boy, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I’m not even about you

The day I met you, boy, I thought it was a blessing

In the heat of it, I always took your side

It’s a shame you out here tryna make it messy

Wow, you’re messy, damn

We wеre good, I thought we made it through thе ending

I was hearing shit I never thought you’d say

Could have picked it up exactly where we left it

Took our future off your plate

Let’s go song for song, let’s go back to back

Let’s go tit for tat, boy, you asked for that

That’s the best you got, where’s the good one at?

I was never ever as far as away as you thought

[Chorus]

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you’re acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I’m not even about you

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you’re acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I’m not even about you

I was nothing but respectful, and you know that

Why you changing up the narrative to write?

No, I can’t do this, you’re making me do this

If you want to fight

Let’s go song for song, let’s go back to back

Fix your fucking self, kiss my ass for that

That’s the best you got, where’s the good one at?

Should’ve known you’d be the type to change

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you’re acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I’m not even about you

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you’re acting like that, I never will

Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I’m not even about you

That looks like it really hurts

That bruise on your ego

I know that it makes it worse

It had to be me though

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you’re acting like that, I never will

Last night she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now

Thought I might love you again, see how I feel

Now that you’re acting like that, I never will

Last night she answered my call, it sealed the deal

Right now, I’m partying without you

Thought I might love you again

Now that you’re acting like that (I’m partying without you)

Last night, she answered my call

I’m partying without you