Tate McRae – TIT FOR TAT Song Lyrics

Song Name – Tit For Tat
Singer – Tate McRae
Thought I might love you again, I’ll see how I feel
Now that you’re acting like that, boy, I never will
Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal
Right now, I’m not even about you
Thought I might love you again, see how I feel
Now that you’re acting like that, boy, I never will
Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal
Right now, I’m not even about you
The day I met you, boy, I thought it was a blessing
In the heat of it, I always took your side
It’s a shame you out here tryna make it messy
Wow, you’re messy, damn
We wеre good, I thought we made it through thе ending
I was hearing shit I never thought you’d say
Could have picked it up exactly where we left it
Took our future off your plate
Let’s go song for song, let’s go back to back
Let’s go tit for tat, boy, you asked for that
That’s the best you got, where’s the good one at?
I was never ever as far as away as you thought
[Chorus]
Thought I might love you again, see how I feel
Now that you’re acting like that, I never will
Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal
Right now, I’m not even about you
Thought I might love you again, see how I feel
Now that you’re acting like that, I never will
Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal
Right now, I’m not even about you
I was nothing but respectful, and you know that
Why you changing up the narrative to write?
No, I can’t do this, you’re making me do this
If you want to fight
Let’s go song for song, let’s go back to back
Fix your fucking self, kiss my ass for that
That’s the best you got, where’s the good one at?
Should’ve known you’d be the type to change
Thought I might love you again, see how I feel
Now that you’re acting like that, I never will
Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal
Right now, I’m not even about you
Thought I might love you again, see how I feel
Now that you’re acting like that, I never will
Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal
Right now, I’m not even about you
That looks like it really hurts
That bruise on your ego
I know that it makes it worse
It had to be me though
Thought I might love you again, see how I feel
Now that you’re acting like that, I never will
Last night she answered my call, it sealed the deal
Right now
Thought I might love you again, see how I feel
Now that you’re acting like that, I never will
Last night she answered my call, it sealed the deal
Right now, I’m partying without you
Thought I might love you again
Now that you’re acting like that (I’m partying without you)
Last night, she answered my call
I’m partying without you