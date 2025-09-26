Jailer 2 Release Date Locked: Rajinikanth Reveals the Big Day

Superstar Rajinikanth has officially announced the release date for Jailer 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 2023 hit Jailer. The movie will be releasing in theatres all over the world on June 12, 2026, to the delight of the fans. At a recent media interaction, Rajinikanth revealed that the shoot is going on well and the production is likely to complete by December 2025 or January 2026.

Addressing the press, Rajinikanth announced, “I am travelling currently for the Jailer 2 shoot. I’m going to Kerala for a 6-day schedule. The shoot is progressing well, and we’re planning a mid-2026 release.” This news ends months of gossip and assuages doubts about director Nelson Dilipkumar’s sequel being on course.

Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, who will have to meet even greater challenges this time around. The returning cast consists of Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa. The sequel also features a number of great new additions, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Anna Rajan. Also making returns are Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal for their cameos, with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty scheduled to make special extended guest appearances, so the film is very much a star-studded endeavor. Music director Anirudh Ravichander returns as well, his energetic score being one of the highlight aspects of the original.

Jailer (2023) turned out to be a huge box office hit, reinforcing Rajinikanth’s enduring popularity and Nelson’s status as one of the best directors of Tamil cinema. The sequel was announced in January 2025 with a brief promo starring Rajinikanth, Nelson, and Anirudh.

In the meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also likely to reunite with Kamal Haasan after 46 years for a new production under Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Films. Although the director is yet to be finalized, early rumors indicate Lokesh Kanagaraj might direct.