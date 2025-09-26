Dakota Johnson Steals the Show in Daring Outfit at Zurich Film Festival!

Dakota Johnson made waves at the Zurich Film Festival, looking breathtaking in a sheer indigo blue Gucci dress. The otherworldly dress was a bottle-neck style with a see-through top and a flowing, dramatic bottom. She wore black and silver rings on both hands, nude-colored makeup, and her trademark soft waves—a perfect balance of elegance and daring.

Her red carpet appearance soon went viral, with people streaming onto social media to compliment her outfit. Messages included everything from “Dakota Johnson is an otherworldly beauty” to “Shining Star” and “DAKOTA JOHNSON IS A GODDESS.” People also complimented her styling and congratulated her on winning the coveted Golden Eye Award for career achievement at the festival.

Stepping out onto the stage to receive the award, the Fifty Shades of Grey star again demonstrated her position as a style icon and performing artist respected by all. Speaking with Vogue, Johnson explained her opinions on red carpet style, saying that comfort is the most important factor when it comes to her fashion. “Something which makes me select a dress for a carpet…I must feel comfortable in it,” she said. Looking back on her 2025 Cannes Film Festival look, she confessed that although some dresses can be heavy or bold, they’re well worth the risk.

She also reiterates that fashion is very personal to her: “Fashion has always kind of been a personal thing for me.” That sincerity still burns through every time she steps out.

Professionally, Johnson had a breakout year, alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in Celine Song’s Materialists. She is currently preparing for her next big role in the new film Verity, continuing to mesmerize audiences both on and off screen.