Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan’s Gym Video Will Get You PUMPED UP

Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal recently set social media on fire with a fun video of them dancing to the peppy new track Perfect from the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Shared via their Instagram handles, the reel shows the duo grooving together in a gym. Captioned “Punjabi Munde = perfect,” the clip quickly went viral, with fans flooding the post with fire emojis. Actor Maniesh Paul, who also stars in the film, commented, “O chakkkkk deeeee.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The film, set for release on October 2, 2025, follows Sunny and Tulsi—played by Varun and Janhvi—as they pretend to be a couple to win back their exes. The recently released track Perfect, featuring vocals by Guru Randhawa, showcases the film’s vibrant energy and catchy beats.

Varun and Janhvi also shared glimpses from the song shoot on Instagram. Varun sports a white vest with grey cargos and a sleeveless jacket, while Janhvi rocks a street-style look in distressed pants and a layered bralette ensemble. Their sizzling chemistry adds to the hype surrounding the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, whose last hit Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna earned major box office success, is currently focused on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film is expected to release in March 2026. Reports suggest Vicky has dedicated around 200 days for the shoot, which began in late 2024. The actor previously gained 105 kgs for Chhaava, only to shed it for this intense new role.