Sobhita Dhulipala’s Sindoor and Red Saree Look with Naga Chaitanya is a Perfect Blend of Tradition and Glamour

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are still among the most admired celebrity couples in the industry. Their undeniable on-screen chemistry and effortless poise were evident in full as they made a compelling appearance together at a recent event, provoking awe from the fans and the media.

Sobhita glowed, radiating bridal beauty in a stunning bright red saree adorned with a golden border. Her sleeveless top with dainty straps was the perfect accompaniment to the traditional outfit. She had her hair tied up in a half-updo and finished off the look with heavy golden jhumkas and a statement choker necklace. The traditional elements — a tiny red bindi and a touch of sindoor — that added elegance and glamour to her face made it virtually impossible to look away.

Naga Chaitanya too wore a dashing look in a beige kurta-pyjama outfit, with a matching scarf wrapped casually around his neck. His well-groomed hair and brown shades added to his sleek, stylish look. Naga, the ever-chivalrous gentleman, was also spotted escorting Sobhita safely through the mob, winning hearts once again with his courtesy.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in Thandel, a Telugu action romantic thriller film that tells the story of a fisherman who inadvertently crosses into Pakistani waters. His upcoming movie, NC24, as it is being produced for now, is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who directed Virupaksha. The movie is described as a mythical thriller, where Chaitanya will feature as a treasure hunter. It was announced officially on his birthday last year.

Meanwhile, Sobhita is still getting accolades for her diverse performances in both Hindi and South Indian films. She is most noted for her performances in Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2, Made in Heaven, and The Night Manager. While she does not have any new projects in the pipeline at present, fans are waiting with anticipation for what she will do next.