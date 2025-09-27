Taylor Swift Spotted at Selena Gomez’s Secret Wedding – Under an Umbrella

Taylor Swift will be there for her best pal Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27, in Montecito, California. The pop icon was seen arriving quietly at Santa Barbara Airport on Friday, September 26, and was camouflaged under umbrellas when she exited the plane. She wore a black top, and only her hand appeared in pictures that surfaced quickly on social media.

When she arrived at the airport, the 35-year-old songstress entered a black SUV that was waiting for her. Taylor will reside in a private rental house for security purposes over the weekend, rather than at a high-profile hotel where guests reportedly were invited to stay, according to a source who spoke to Page Six. It is not certain if her fiancé, NFL player Travis Kelce, will join her for celebrations.

The majority of wedding guests will be accommodated in the opulent El Encanto hotel, whose rooms are said to go for about $3,500 per night and are all booked. The mystery surrounding the wedding site is total, with a source revealing to The Sun that the guests will be picked from where they are staying and taken to the location without them knowing where they are headed. In spite of the secrecy, everyone is excited and looking forward to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Taylor Swift has landed in LA to attend Selena Gomez's wedding tomorrow

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are said to exchange vows at an exclusive estate, with the wedding celebrations being organized as a two-day affair of love. The two announced their engagement on social media in December 2024, and it drew a quick comment from Taylor Swift, who said, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.”

Her A-list guest list will reportedly feature Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short as well as some of Benny Blanco’s A-list collaborators. Back in early summer, Selena celebrated her bachelorette party aboard a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez, paving the way for a fancy wedding weekend to follow.