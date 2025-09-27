Cardi B – Man Of Your Word Song Lyrics

Song Name – Man Of Your Word

Singer – Cardi B

Check out Man Of Your Word Song Lyrics by Cardi B

Man of my word, you used to think

Now all I do is apologize for everything

How many times can I say sorry and not mean it?

How many times can I take my love for you as a weakness?

How many times I’m ignorin’ all your friends that seen it?

How many times have I misunderstood the meanin’ of lovin’?

With my eyes closed

You said you loved me

Nigga, no, you don’t

Last time you f*cked up, said I was done

F*cked up again, I took you back, shit, I was dumb

I held back for you, was really biting my tongue

Should’ve fell back from you, instead, I gave you a son

I don’t regret it, it’s a blessin’, just know I learned my lesson

So stop with all that calling me and textin’

All the times you say you was locked in

Late-night sessions, only thing that need to drop is your confessions

Nigga, I believed you, don’t know if I’m mad at me or you

Once upon a time, I thought I needed you

Even though I’m up, I always treat you like we even, dude

See what special treatment do? Huh, I could’ve cheated too

Man of my word, you used to think

Now all I do is apologize for everything

How many times can I say sorry and not mean it?

How many times can I take my love for you as a weakness?

How many times I’m ignorin’ all your friends that seen it?

How many times have I misunderstood the meanin’ of lovin’?

With my eyes closed

You said you loved me

Nigga, no, you don’t

Seven years, admit it wasn’t all bad

There’s skeletons in my closet too, it wasn’t all bags

As a wife, I should’ve realized when you was hurt

But instead, I put my music first, damn

There was things said

And that’s when I heard about all these hoes and I came back

But since I had a ring, I never wanted no Ring cam

And now I got a ring on every finger but the one on my ring hand

Shit, it’s funny how things panned out

You was my twin, you was my person

Shit, you was me but the evil version

I really hope you find love, I hope you find a good spirit

I hope she satisfy your needs and everything that I didn’t

And I mean that, it’s a lot of pressure when a bitch an icon

I know things could’ve been perfect in a different lifetime

But I really do wish you the best, continue being a winner

And if I had one wish, I only wish you would’ve been a

Man of my word, you used to think

Now all I do is apologize for everything

How many times can I say sorry and not mean it?

How many times can I take my love for you as a weakness?

How many times I’m ignorin’ all your friends that seen it?

How many times have I misunderstood the meanin’ of lovin’?

With my eyes closed

You said you loved me

Nigga, no, you don’t