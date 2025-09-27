Cardi B – Man Of Your Word Song Lyrics

Song Name – Man Of Your Word
Singer – Cardi B
Check out Man Of Your Word Song Lyrics by Cardi B
Man of my word, you used to think
Now all I do is apologize for everything
How many times can I say sorry and not mean it?
How many times can I take my love for you as a weakness?
How many times I’m ignorin’ all your friends that seen it?
How many times have I misunderstood the meanin’ of lovin’?
With my eyes closed
You said you loved me
Nigga, no, you don’t
Last time you f*cked up, said I was done
F*cked up again, I took you back, shit, I was dumb
I held back for you, was really biting my tongue
Should’ve fell back from you, instead, I gave you a son
I don’t regret it, it’s a blessin’, just know I learned my lesson
So stop with all that calling me and textin’
All the times you say you was locked in
Late-night sessions, only thing that need to drop is your confessions
Nigga, I believed you, don’t know if I’m mad at me or you
Once upon a time, I thought I needed you
Even though I’m up, I always treat you like we even, dude
See what special treatment do? Huh, I could’ve cheated too
Man of my word, you used to think
Now all I do is apologize for everything
How many times can I say sorry and not mean it?
How many times can I take my love for you as a weakness?
How many times I’m ignorin’ all your friends that seen it?
How many times have I misunderstood the meanin’ of lovin’?
With my eyes closed
You said you loved me
Nigga, no, you don’t
Seven years, admit it wasn’t all bad
There’s skeletons in my closet too, it wasn’t all bags
As a wife, I should’ve realized when you was hurt
But instead, I put my music first, damn
There was things said
And that’s when I heard about all these hoes and I came back
But since I had a ring, I never wanted no Ring cam
And now I got a ring on every finger but the one on my ring hand
Shit, it’s funny how things panned out
You was my twin, you was my person
Shit, you was me but the evil version
I really hope you find love, I hope you find a good spirit
I hope she satisfy your needs and everything that I didn’t
And I mean that, it’s a lot of pressure when a bitch an icon
I know things could’ve been perfect in a different lifetime
But I really do wish you the best, continue being a winner
And if I had one wish, I only wish you would’ve been a
Man of my word, you used to think
Now all I do is apologize for everything
How many times can I say sorry and not mean it?
How many times can I take my love for you as a weakness?
How many times I’m ignorin’ all your friends that seen it?
How many times have I misunderstood the meanin’ of lovin’?
With my eyes closed
You said you loved me
Nigga, no, you don’t