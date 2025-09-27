Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding Plans Just Got a Lot More Interesting: ‘Relaxed and Meaningful’ is the Goal

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are ready to embark on a new chapter as they prepare to tie the knot this weekend. Their private wedding ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, in Montecito, California, and will be attended by several A-list celebrities who share close bonds with the couple.

Despite the star-studded guest list, sources reveal that Selena and Benny want their wedding to be more about intimacy and meaningful moments rather than extravagant glamour. An insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Selena and Benny are set to get married on Saturday. They want their wedding to feel relaxed and meaningful, and enjoy the moment with their closest family and friends.” The couple is reportedly overjoyed to begin married life, with the event reflecting their genuine happiness and love.

While the ceremony will be low-key, it will still have a sprinkle of Hollywood charm, thanks to the presence of many well-known friends from the industry. A touching detail is that Selena’s bridesmaids will include her core group of longtime girlfriends—her closest confidantes who have stood by her through life’s ups and downs.

Among the confirmed guests are Selena’s longtime friend Taylor Swift and socialite Paris Hilton, alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Ashley Park.

Selena and Benny’s relationship blossomed quietly before they went public. In December 2023, Selena confirmed she had been dating the record producer privately for six months. A year later, on December 11, 2024, the couple announced their engagement with Selena sharing a stunning photo of her diamond ring, captioned, “Forever begins now.” Benny replied playfully, “Hey, wait… that’s my wife.” The pair also collaborated creatively, releasing their album I Said I Love You First in March, marking both their personal and professional partnership.