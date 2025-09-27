Lana Del Rey Reveals the Sweetest Unseen Photos from Her Bayou Wedding

Lana Del Rey is ringing in her first wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene, commemorating the milestone by giving fans a stunning set of never-before-seen pictures from their romantic wedding ceremony last year. The 40-year-old songstress, best known for her ethereal and poetic songs, gave fans an emotional look into her wedding day in the form of a carousel on Instagram.

The photo shoot started with Lana and Jeremy—her Louisiana swamp boat tour guide—kissing and smiling on an airboat, establishing a romantic and exotic atmosphere. Visitors such as Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley made cameo appearances, smiling and congratulating the couple. The carousel also unveiled adorable details, like their wedding cake decorated with a gold-framed portrait of a cabin, and adorable moments of the bride and groom feeding each other slices. Lana featured photos with her bridesmaids and a perfume bottle engraved with “Love on the Bayou” and their wedding date, 09.26.24. It concluded with a video of beautiful silver crockery, letting the pictures do the talking about the love and happiness that was the day.

Jeremy also posted a carousel on his Instagram, beginning with the wedding cake picture and going on with unplanned moments of the couple celebrating with close friends and family. In the caption, he said, “Just want to wish my precious bride a Happy 1st year Anniversary. A lifetime of love and happy tears to go.”

Lana and Jeremy initially met in 2019 on a swamp tour in Louisiana—a visit which Lana had posted about on Facebook. Their romance went more public in 2024 when they were spotted having lunch together. They officially came out as a couple days before their own wedding, attending singer Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City.

The two got married on September 26, 2024, in an intimate ceremony within the picturesque bayou in Des Allemands, Louisiana—the ideal setting considering Jeremy’s swamp tour venture there.