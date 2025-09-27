Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound: A Slow Start or a Stepping Stone to Success?

Following the critical triumph of Masaan in 2015, director Neeraj Ghaywan is back this year with Homebound, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Though there were huge hopes, the film had a lackluster opening at the Indian box office, collecting an estimated net of Rs 30 lakh in its opening weekend. Although the figures are slim, some expansion is expected over the weekend, though major box office success is unlikely, since Homebound was largely made as a festival film and not as a commercial attraction.

The movie has received robust critical acclaim, registering a prominent entry at acclaimed global events such as the Toronto International Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival. The movie’s greatest achievement lies in its selection for official consideration in the Best Foreign Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, highlighting its international acclamation and merit.

Homebound had a limited release in India, aiming at a niche market attracted to its powerful storytelling and film depth. Its performance at the box office could gain a boost from word-of-mouth, which could result in a decent cumulative box office collection in due course of time. Yet, the movie competes vigorously at the box office with other releases such as Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG (Hindi), Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, and courtroom dramedy Jolly LLB 3 featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

In addition, from Gandhi Jayanti weekend onwards, Homebound will have to compete with new releases like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which may affect its box office.

Day-by-day box office collection in India for Homebound:

Day 1 – Rs 30 lakh net

Total so far – Rs 30 lakh net

Homebound though is not a commercial hit but finds success in appreciation and recognition world over, which asserts Neeraj Ghaywan’s track record in cinema with substance.