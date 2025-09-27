Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Private Lives Under Siege? Couple Ups Security at London Home

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly spending around £1,000 daily on security at their West London home. The couple, who co-star in the Spider-Man franchise, increased security after fans began showing up at their property, disrupting their privacy.

An insider told The Sun that fans started arriving unannounced, asking for selfies and autographs. While Tom and Zendaya love their fans, they also want to enjoy a normal life when not working. The new security measures aim to deter random visitors and protect their personal space.

Neighbours have noticed the heightened security presence. One neighbour shared, “It’s been like living next to a film set recently. As soon as Tom and Zendaya started filming the new Spider-Man, fans just kept turning up. Now they’ve got this burly security bloke outside. He’s friendly, but you wouldn’t want to mess with him.”

Tom and Zendaya publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021. Zendaya has spoken about feeling “extra safe” working with Tom. In Vanity Fair’s 2025 Hollywood Issue, she said, “It’s strangely comfortable… You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.” She praised Tom’s dedication, saying he always gives “1,000 per cent” even when exhausted, and recalled that they met during a chemistry read.

Also Read: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Rare Public Appearance Post-Accident Will Melt Your Heart

Tom has also admitted to Googling Zendaya’s name out of concern for her well-being. On Samah Dada’s On The Menu podcast, he revealed, “I’m not on social media, and I delete it when I’m not using it. Sometimes it’s an anxiety thing, so I check to see if everything’s good… I just give her a little Google and look through the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good.’”

Their efforts to maintain privacy show the challenges of balancing fame and personal life in the public eye.