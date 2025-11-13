Taylor Swift’s Secret Bridesmaids: Why Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez Are the Ultimate Squad Goals

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift is reportedly in full wedding-planning mode as she prepares to tie the knot with NFL star Travis Kelce. According to a Radar Online report, the singer has started finalizing members of her bridal party, and it’s already shaping up to be star-studded. Among the confirmed bridesmaids are her closest friends — Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid was reportedly “thrilled” when Taylor personally invited her to be a bridesmaid, as she “wasn’t expecting” the honor. The pair are said to have discussed the role during a private dinner last weekend. Known for her thoughtful approach, Taylor is reportedly working through a list of personal invites, ensuring each member of her inner circle feels valued and included.

“Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning,” a source revealed. “She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and quality time together leading up to the big day.”

Selena Gomez, who recently tied the knot with producer Benny Blanco, is also set to be one of Taylor’s bridesmaids. The singer-actress is said to be offering her newlywed advice on everything from flowers and catering to the finer details of wedding organization.

While Taylor’s bridal party features some of her closest friends, one notable absence is Kim Kardashian, reportedly due to lingering tensions stemming from the long-standing feud involving Kanye West.

As excitement builds, details about the date and venue of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding remain under wraps. However, with Taylor’s signature attention to detail and her circle of loyal friends, fans can expect a celebration as timeless and spectacular as her music.