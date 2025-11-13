Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone Unite for Splitsvilla X6 Filming Begins

The upcoming season of MTV’s popular dating reality series Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16) has already become a hot topic online — not only for its rumored contestants but also for its grand filming location. Hosted once again by Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, the new season promises fiery romance, unexpected twists, and intense rivalries under the tropical sun.

While MTV has yet to reveal the official contestant list, reports suggest that Roadies winner Kushal Tanwar and India’s Got Talent finalist Shubhangi Jaiswal will join the lineup. According to Reddit discussions, Splitsvilla X6 is being shot at the picturesque Chariot Beach Resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai — a stunning seaside property known for its serene views and lush surroundings. Filming reportedly kicked off on November 11, 2025, with both hosts arriving around the same time. Fans online even shared glimpses of Sunny Leone in Chennai, further fueling the excitement.

The production is expected to conclude within a few weeks, with the show premiering on MTV and JioCinema soon after. Shubhangi Jaiswal, who first rose to fame through MTV Roadies Double Cross and later impressed audiences as the second runner-up on India’s Got Talent 9 with the dance group Bomb Fire, has also built a strong presence as the co-founder of The Wide Room studio and ambassador for Pulseit Fitness.

Her rumored co-contestant, Kushal Tanwar — fondly known as Gullu or Guullu Boxer — is a social media favorite and winner of Roadies XX (Double Cross). Before venturing into entertainment, he studied Hotel Management at IHMCT Pune.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra’s MTV Comeback! Actor Joins Sunny Leone as Co-Host on Splitsvilla X6

With its vibrant cast, scenic coastal backdrop, and fan-favorite hosts, Splitsvilla X6 is gearing up to be one of the most exciting and talked-about seasons in the show’s history.