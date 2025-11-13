From Bigg Boss to the Divine: Abhishek Bajaj’s Emotional Gurdwara Visit

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj was recently spotted at a Gurdwara, seeking blessings soon after his surprising eviction from the popular reality show. The television heartthrob, known for his charm and strong game, interacted warmly with paparazzi and posed for photos outside the shrine.

Abhishek looked dapper in a black kurta-pyjama set adorned with intricate golden embroidery. The elegant outfit, paired with a matching watch and shoes, gave him a sophisticated monochrome look. His calm and composed demeanor reflected both gratitude and resilience following his exit from the Bigg Boss house.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abhishek and Neelam Giri were evicted after contestant Pranit More chose to save Ashnoor Kaur. The double eviction came as a shock to fans and housemates alike. Speaking to Telly Talk after his eviction, Abhishek opened up about the emotional moment, saying, “Mujhe iss cheez ka dukh tha ki main aur Ashnoor mein se koi ek ja raha tha. Jab pata chala do evict honge, main emotional ho gaya tha.”

Reflecting on Pranit’s decision, Abhishek called him a “player,” explaining, “Pranit ne hamesha kaha tha ki main uski first priority hoon, lekin usne Ashnoor ko choose kiya. Shayad usse laga this is his chance to take over the game. Koi nahi, hum rishte nibhate rahe, khel gaya.”

Also Read: LIVE VOTE SHOCKER: Mridul Tiwari Eliminated from Bigg Boss 19

Meanwhile, rumours are swirling that Abhishek might make a comeback as a wildcard contestant. Addressing the speculation, he told Filmygyan, “Wild card mein daal sakte hai. Main jeet ke aana chahta tha, tabhi jaan laga di thi maine.” While no official confirmation has been made, fans are hopeful to see Abhishek back in the Bigg Boss 19 house soon.