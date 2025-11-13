Rashmika Mandanna blushes as Vijay Deverakonda kisses her hand at Girlfriend Success Party

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film, The Girlfriend, has been winning hearts and receiving glowing reviews from all quarters. To celebrate the film’s success, a grand party was recently held, attended by several celebrities. However, the evening’s most viral moment came courtesy of Vijay Deverakonda’s affectionate gesture towards Rashmika, which set social media abuzz.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Vijay was seen attending the bash and congratulating Rashmika on the film’s success. What melted fans’ hearts was his sweet gesture — a gentle kiss on her hand — which instantly went viral. Fans flooded the internet with heart emojis, reigniting rumours about their engagement and upcoming wedding.

According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay secretly got engaged on October 3, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence. The event was reportedly attended only by close family and friends. Sources described it as “elegant and personal,” with the couple planning to announce their wedding later. If rumours are true, the beloved Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade duo will tie the knot in a royal ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Fans even spotted Rashmika wearing a sparkling ring in a recent video, while Vijay was seen with a matching band during a temple visit.

Meanwhile, Rashmika took to Instagram to thank fans for their overwhelming love for The Girlfriend. Sharing the film’s poster, she wrote, “Big thank you to everyone who’s watched, loved, and supported the film — it means so much to us.” The Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni production also stars Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh. With her heartfelt gratitude and the buzz around her chemistry with Vijay, Rashmika continues to rule hearts — both on and off the screen.