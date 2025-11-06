The Ultimate Destination Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur Ceremony Details Revealed!

The wait may finally be over for fans of Tollywood’s most beloved couple — Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Reports suggest the duo is preparing to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, at a grand palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The news follows their intimate engagement last month and has already sent social media into a frenzy, though the actors have yet to make an official announcement.

According to sources cited by NDTV, Rashmika and Vijay got engaged on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence. The ceremony was described as “elegant and private,” attended only by close family members and friends.

During a recent event promoting her film Thamma, Rashmika subtly confirmed the news. When asked about her engagement, she smiled shyly and said, “Everyone is aware about it,” a response that delighted fans and added fuel to the ongoing speculation. Meanwhile, sources close to Vijay reportedly confirmed that the couple is indeed planning their wedding for early next year.

The rumors first gained traction in October when Rashmika shared a video featuring her pet dog, Aura. Fans noticed a sparkling diamond ring on her finger, believed to be her engagement ring from Vijay. Around the same time, Vijay was spotted wearing a similar ring during a family visit to the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Maha Samadhi in Andhra Pradesh.

Rashmika and Vijay’s love story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018) and deepened after Dear Comrade (2019), winning fans across the country. Nearly seven years later, the pair’s relationship seems to have come full circle — from co-stars to life partners.

If reports are accurate, their Udaipur wedding will blend South Indian warmth with royal Rajasthani grandeur, creating one of the most celebrated unions in Indian cinema.