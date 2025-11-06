The Awarapan 2 Update You’ve Been Waiting For: Emraan Hashmi Speaks Out!

Emraan Hashmi has finally opened up about the highly anticipated sequel, Awarapan 2, in an exclusive chat with Zoom. The 46-year-old actor revealed that filming is set to resume next month, with intense scenes and crazy music already shot. Emraan emphasized that the sequel isn’t just capitalizing on the original’s popularity, but rather a genuine effort to take the brand forward.

Awarapan 2 has been in discussion for almost six years, with the script finally coming together in 2022. Emraan praised the script, saying it fits the original’s theme perfectly and takes the story ahead. The film’s emotional depth has earned it a loyal fan base, with some fans even getting tattoos of the movie’s name.

Emraan’s latest project, Haq, backed by Junglee Pictures and starring Yami Gautam, is set to release in theaters soon. Awarapan 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on April 3, 2026, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release