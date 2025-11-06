Force 3: Harshvardhan Rane Reveals His Role in John Abraham’s Upcoming Action Film!

Harshvardhan Rane has joined the cast of Force 3 – the third in the action franchise toplined by John Abraham. The actor took to social media to share the news and thanked John Abraham, calling him an “angel of a man”.

He started his career with Sanam Teri Kasam and is known for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Harshvardhan will be pairing for the first time with John Abraham in the Force franchise. Force 3 is expected to go on floors this March 2026, and fans are pretty excited about it.

Though details about Harshvardhan’s role are scarce, speculations are rife that he might play a negative lead or support John Abraham’s character. The Force franchise is known for its high-octane action and gripping storylines, and more of the same is expected from Force 3.

The Force franchise started in 2011 with John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza; then came Force 2 in 2016, pairing Sonakshi Sinha with John Abraham. Now, with Harshvardhan Rane also on board, Force 3 is getting really exciting.

Harshvardhan Rane’s recent success with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat created quite a stir, and his addition to the Force franchise is bound to bring a new vibrancy to the show. With John Abraham at the wheel, Force 3 promises to be an action ride that will not leave fans disappointed.