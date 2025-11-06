Farah Khan’s Surprise Move: Ananya Panday to Join the Tees Maar Khan 2 Cast as Katrina Kaif’s ‘Younger Sister

Fifteen years after its release, Tees Maar Khan continues to make waves — not for its box office numbers, but for its transformation into a cult favorite among Gen Z audiences. Directed by Farah Khan and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the 2010 comedy heist film may not have been a blockbuster at the time, but its quirky humor, catchy songs, and over-the-top style have helped it find a second life in pop culture.

Recently, the film became a topic of discussion once again during an episode of Two Much, featuring Farah Khan and Ananya Panday. While reminiscing about the movie’s journey, Farah proudly noted, “It made 65 crores, 15 years ago. It’s a Gen Z cult film. In fact, when people ask which movie I should make a part 2 to, they always say Tees Maar Khan.” The conversation took an interesting turn when Twinkle Khanna hinted that a sequel might already be in early talks. “An early bird that eats the worm did tell me that there are some talks about Tees Maar Khan Part 2,” Twinkle teased.

Jumping at the opportunity, Ananya Panday excitedly asked to be a part of the potential sequel. Farah responded with her trademark wit, “Ya, you can be in it. You can be Katrina’s younger sister.” Their playful banter sparked fan excitement online, with many expressing curiosity about a modern-day continuation of the film’s zany world.

Interestingly, Farah also revealed that she was initially hesitant to cast Katrina Kaif in the original movie. Speaking on The Bombay Dream podcast by Mashable India, she shared, “I usually stay away from obvious choices. I think the only time I made an obvious choice was when I took Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan. She had already done six or seven movies with Akshay, and I was very against casting her. But somehow, she still ended up in the film.” Despite her initial reservations, Katrina’s performance — especially her iconic dance number Sheila Ki Jawani — became one of the film’s biggest highlights and remains a cultural phenomenon today.

Though Tees Maar Khan was often labeled a flop, Farah clarified that it made money, even if critics were harsh. The backlash, however, deeply affected her. “After Tees Maar Khan, I didn’t want to step out. I needed solitude to recover,” she told Bombay Times.

Over the years, the film’s chaotic energy and humorous scenes have found new life online, with clips regularly surfacing as meme templates. What was once misunderstood has now become a comedy classic for a new generation a testament to Farah Khan’s vibrant, unfiltered storytelling.