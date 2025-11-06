Get Ready to Make a Statement: Kareena Kapoor’s Printed Pants Are the Ultimate Fashion Comeback

Kareena Kapoor Khan, often hailed as the epitome of grace and timeless beauty, recently made headlines after being spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The actress, known for her effortless charm and impeccable fashion sense, once again proved why she remains a style icon. Her latest outing evoked nostalgia for classic ’90s fashion trends while showcasing her warm and humble personality.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kareena was seen stepping out of a restaurant, instantly catching the attention of paparazzi and fans gathered outside. The 45-year-old actress looked radiant as she walked toward her car, exuding elegance in a casual yet chic ensemble. Ever the people’s favorite, she paused briefly to acknowledge her admirers, flashing her signature dazzling smile and waving at them before getting into her swanky vehicle. This simple yet heartfelt gesture won the internet’s heart, reminding everyone why she continues to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

For her look, Kareena opted for a stylish blend of comfort and sophistication. She wore yellow and red floral-printed pants paired with a crisp white oversized shirt — a perfect nod to the ’90s aesthetic with a modern twist. Her minimal makeup, featuring a nude lip tint, subtle kohl-lined eyes, and a hint of blush, highlighted her natural beauty. She completed her look with a messy bun, golden hoops, a sleek neckpiece, and a chic handbag, effortlessly balancing simplicity with glamour.

The video was captioned, “Not on the everyday evening radar. Kareena rolls out of a restaurant in Bandra.” Fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration. Compliments poured in, with users calling her “effortless,” “stunning,” and “adorable.” Many praised her grounded demeanor and timeless appeal, reaffirming her place as a true Bollywood icon.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen as Avni Kamat Singham in Singham Again, the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s popular Cop Universe. The 2024 blockbuster featured an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

Looking ahead, Kareena is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming documentary Dining with the Kapoors, premiering on November 21, 2025. The special will offer fans an intimate glimpse into the legendary Kapoor family, featuring members like Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and others. With her enduring charm and evolving artistry, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.

