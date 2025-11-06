Bigg Boss 19: “Gaurav Khanna Unleashes Savage Roast on Amaal Mallik: ‘Dogla Hain Kyunki…'”

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 delivered a heavy dose of drama and emotion as the Search Engine Task took over the house. The contestants’ weekly ration depended on their performance, but what began as a lighthearted challenge soon spiraled into heated arguments, sharp accusations, and tense confrontations.

During the task, contestants were required to “search” each other and express honest opinions. The turning point came when Farrhana Bhatt labeled Amaal Mallik as “Ekdum Dogla Hai,” leaving everyone stunned. Her comment instantly shifted the mood, sparking one of the episode’s most talked-about confrontations.

Gaurav Khanna, acting as the “search engine,” attempted to explain Farrhana’s reasoning, saying, “Amaal dogla hain kyunki ab Baseer Ali ne dikhaye aur ladkiyan iske peeche padh rahi hai.” Gaurav elaborated that Amaal tends to argue and then apologize quickly to maintain peace, a statement that seemed to soften the blow. However, Farrhana was not pleased. She accused Gaurav of “protecting Amaal,” claiming he was downplaying the situation and refusing to call out Amaal’s double standards directly.

The exchange quickly escalated, drawing in other housemates who took sides. Amaal appeared visibly irritated but chose not to retaliate immediately, maintaining that Farrhana’s remarks were exaggerated. The rest of the contestants looked on in discomfort as tensions thickened in the already charged atmosphere.

Despite the drama, the housemates managed to secure a ration win by the end of the task. However, the emotional fallout lingered long after the challenge ended. As contestants filled the kitchen and discussed the day’s events, the atmosphere remained far from calm.

With egos bruised and alliances tested, Bigg Boss 19 once again proved that even the simplest tasks can ignite explosive confrontations inside the house.