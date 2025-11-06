Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik calls Tanya Mittal ‘Sacchai ki Murat’

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 was packed with drama, emotion, and sharp exchanges as the much-anticipated Search Engine Task took center stage. The contestants’ weekly ration hinged on their performance, but what began as a lively activity soon escalated into one of the season’s most intense confrontations.

The task kicked off with Malti Chahar taking a dig at Tanya Mittal, sarcastically calling her “Badi sachchi hai,” sparking the day’s first heated argument. Tensions rose further when Bigg Boss asked Amaal Mallik to express his opinion about Tanya. Amaal didn’t hold back, accusing her of being “fake” and “constantly switching sides.” He said, “Tanya flips whenever it suits her and plays emotional to maintain her image,” adding that she once called Zeishan and Gaurav her brothers but later “backstabbed” them.

When Tanya asked if she had ever seemed genuine to him, Amaal bluntly replied, “Never.” Their argument intensified as Amaal claimed Tanya mocked her friends behind their backs and faked her luxurious lifestyle. Tanya, visibly emotional, defended herself, admitting there might have been misunderstandings but asserting her authenticity.

As tensions rose, Neelam Giri stepped in to comfort Tanya, calling Amaal’s remarks too personal. Amaal, however, snapped back, labeling Neelam “emotional and dumb.” Neelam calmly replied, “Yes, I’m dumb,” a composed response that won her praise from fellow housemates and viewers alike.

Later, Mridul Tiwari was asked to announce the results of the task. He awarded 90% of the ration to the contestants, but the decision stirred fresh disagreements. Malti tried to influence his announcement, leading to a spat with Abhishek Bajaj, while Farhana Bhatt called the outcome “unfair.”

The episode ended with unresolved tensions, proving once again that inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, emotions and egos collide harder than ever.