Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s Aunt in TROUBLE! Farrhana Bhatt’s Family Demands Justice After ‘Ter*orist’ Remark!

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt’s family has issued a legal notice to music composer Amaal Mallik’s aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, after she allegedly called Farrhana a “terrorist” during a YouTube interview. On Wednesday, Farrhana’s family shared an official statement via her social media accounts, confirming that they have sought a public apology and ₹1 crore in damages from Roshan for her “defamatory and communally charged” comments.

“The family of Mrs. Farrhana Bhatt, actress and national-level taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, has expressed deep distress over the derogatory remarks made against her in a recent interview,” the statement read. It described Roshan’s comments as “outrageous” and emphasized that the family is pursuing justice through legal means rather than engaging in online hostility. The notice demands the immediate removal of the video, a public apology, and compensation for “reputational and emotional harm.”

The statement also confirmed that copies of the legal notice have been sent to the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission for further action.

Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/1RikEyGY9i — Farrhana Bhatt (@Farrhana_bhatt) November 5, 2025

In the controversial interview with Fifafooz, Roshan Garry Bhinder referred to Farrhana as “evil” and “a terrorist,” saying, “She’s like a demon who laughs after sucking people’s blood.” Her remarks quickly sparked outrage on social media, with fans and viewers condemning the language used.

In a separate interview with Zoom, Roshan denied claims that Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan was biased toward her nephew, Amaal Mallik, explaining that the show’s premise is to “entertain,” and Amaal was simply doing that.

Farrhana’s family, meanwhile, has reiterated their commitment to addressing the issue legally and upholding her dignity amid the growing controversy.