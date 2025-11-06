The King Returns! Pranit More Makes a Jaw-Dropping Comeback on Bigg Boss 19

In the latest twist on Bigg Boss 19, fan-favorite contestant Pranit More is reportedly making a much-anticipated return to the show following his recent exit due to health issues. During last weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced that Pranit would be leaving the house for medical supervision. When housemates asked if he would return, Salman’s brief “no” left many emotional. However, reports soon emerged suggesting that Pranit had not been evicted but was instead moved to a secret room for observation.

Now, several social media pages dedicated to Bigg Boss 19 updates claim that Pranit is set to re-enter the house on Wednesday. The news sent fans into a frenzy on X (formerly Twitter), where the hashtag #KingPranitIsComing quickly began trending. One excited fan wrote, “Whole India is waiting for this moment. Emotions are high, hearts are racing — KING PRANIT IS COMING!” Another added, “The throne was never empty — KING PRANIT IS COMING!”

BREAKING! Pranit More to enter Bigg Boss 19 house today (Via Filmwindow) — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 5, 2025

Pranit, who had been nominated for eviction last week, was saved by public votes before his health-related exit. Now reportedly fit to return, his re-entry is expected to air in tonight’s episode, likely to be broadcast on Thursday or Friday.

Inside the house, Pranit’s absence left close friends Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar visibly emotional. His comeback is expected to lift the mood — and stir up new dynamics. His return could disrupt existing alliances and intensify rivalries, setting the stage for an action-packed week.

Meanwhile, this week’s nominations include Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri. Early voting trends place Neelam at the bottom, but with Bigg Boss, surprises are always around the corner.

Pranit’s re-entry promises fresh drama, emotion, and excitement inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.