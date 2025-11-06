Shehnaaz Gill’s Obsession With Virat Kohli Will Leave You Speechless! Find Out Why

Virat Kohli’s influence extends far beyond the cricketing world, with fans from various fields, including entertainment, idolizing him. Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is one such devotee, crediting Kohli for turning her into a cricket enthusiast. In a teaser for an upcoming podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahabadia, Shehnaaz revealed that Kohli’s style and attitude on the field sparked her interest in the game.

“I started watching cricket because of Virat Kohli,” Shehnaaz said, highlighting his impressive batting skills and aura. “I like his style of playing, his attitude, and the way he fights in between. He has an aura, there’s a reason why the world loves Virat Kohli.” Her admiration for Kohli was further evident in an interview on ‘Curly Tales,’ where she jokingly chose him as her top pick among Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya, saying she’d “date, hang out, and ditch” him.

Shehnaaz’s fondness for Kohli isn’t new; she’s been a vocal fan of the cricketer for some time. Her presence on Big Boss 13 and latest release, Ikk Kudi, has only added to her popularity. Kohli, who recently returned to Team India after a five-month hiatus, will next be seen in action against South Africa, starting November 30.

The actress’s enthusiasm for Kohli is a testament to his widespread appeal, which transcends boundaries and demographics. His dedication, passion, and unmatched talent have earned him fans from all walks of life, including celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill. As Kohli continues to make waves in the cricketing world, his fans, including Shehnaaz, will undoubtedly be cheering him on.

Kohli’s ability to inspire and influence people beyond the cricketing fraternity is a reflection of his remarkable personality and achievements. With his impressive track record and unwavering commitment, it’s no surprise that fans like Shehnaaz Gill are drawn to his aura and charisma. As the cricketing world watches, Kohli’s fans eagerly await his next move, knowing they’ll be treated to a masterclass from one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

