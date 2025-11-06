It’s Official: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Make Romance Official with Sizzling Kiss

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun seem to be embracing a budding romance. The Euphoria actress and the music executive were recently seen sharing affectionate moments in New York City, with even a kiss during a stroll through Central Park. According to sources, the two are “casually” dating and allowing their relationship to take its course.

Their latest sighting follows earlier photos of the two holding hands in Los Angeles. A source told PEOPLE that Sweeney and Braun “share many interests and aren’t worried about outside opinions.” Friends of the actress describe the relationship as a positive influence, noting that Sweeney seems more relaxed and content than she has in months. “It’s such a relief to see her genuinely happy,” one insider shared, adding that her close circle fully supports the romance. Braun’s friends reportedly feel the same, saying they haven’t seen him “this happy in a long time.” He is said to admire Sweeney’s intelligence, compassion, and grounded nature, while she appreciates his emotional depth and steady presence.

The two had gotten noticed for the first time back in the summer when they were seen together in Italy during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding festivities. According to sources, Braun “captured her attention” and made a genuine impression.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were photographed making out in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday, marking the first time the couple has been seen kissing in public. BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/PboXvYWF1w — Page Six (@PageSix) November 5, 2025

Sweeney ended her longtime engagement to Jonathan Davino this summer, while Braun divorced Yael Cohen in 2022. He and Cohen, whom he married in 2014, share three kids: Jagger, Levi and Hart.

Professionally, Sweeney’s schedule is going to be chock-full, between her upcoming biopic Christy (Nov. 7) and The Housemaid (Dec. 25). She will be reprising the role of Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3 next year and playing Kim Novak in Scandalous.

For now, the two are keeping it private, just letting things happen between them organically and sans pressure.