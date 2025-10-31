Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried Lead Lionsgate’s Upcoming Thriller The Housemaid

Lionsgate is closing out 2025 with one of its most anticipated thrillers, The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. The film releases on December 19, 2025, and runs through March 19, 2026, bringing a sleek mix of mystery, seduction, and psychological tension to the big screen.

Directed by Paul Feig and based on the best-selling novel of the same name, The Housemaid dives deep into the dark side of perfection. It follows Millie (Sweeney), a young woman trying to leave her past behind. When she accepts a live-in job with the wealthy Winchester family, her new position seems like a dream until she realizes that every luxury comes with a price.

As Millie settles into the lavish home of Nina Winchester (Seyfried) and her husband Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), she finds herself caught in a seductive web of secrets, manipulation, and betrayal. The film promises shocking twists that blur the line between desire and danger, making audiences question who really holds the power inside the Winchester mansion.

The cast also includes Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins, rounding out a strong ensemble. Produced by Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Paul Feig, the movie blends high-gloss aesthetics with psychological depth, and early buzz suggests it could be one of the standout thrillers of the year.

As of now, this is all publicly available information. We have not seen the film and do not claim to have access to unreleased material.

Stay tuned. The Housemaid looks ready to redefine luxury, lies, and obsession in 2025.

