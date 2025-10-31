Billie Eilish Donates $11.5 Million to Charity After Calling Out Billionaires in Viral Speech

Billie Eilish isn’t just talking about change, she’s funding it. The singer made headlines after her fiery speech at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards went viral, where she called out billionaires sitting right in the audience, including Mark Zuckerberg.

In the now widely shared video, Billie paused during her acceptance speech and said, “We’re in a time right now where the world is really bad and people need empathy and help more than ever.” Then, she looked out at the crowd and added, “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here who have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

The clip immediately exploded across social media, with fans praising her for saying what most wouldn’t dare to say in a room full of billionaires. While the audience laughed and applauded, cameras caught Mark Zuckerberg remaining quiet during the exchange.

Shortly after, Billie announced she was donating $11.5 million from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour proceeds to The Change Maker Project, which supports global food equity, climate justice, and carbon reduction initiatives.

Online reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans calling her “the realest in the room.” Others highlighted how she didn’t just call people out, she backed her words with real action.

This moment has since been viewed millions of times, cementing Billie Eilish’s image as one of the few major artists who uses her platform not just to perform but to provoke change.

And yes, we’ve seen the video: it’s as bold, uncomfortable, and honest as it sounds.