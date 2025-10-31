Dharmendra’s Sudden Hospitalization Sparks Concern – Latest Update!

Dharmendra, 89 years old, a veteran Bollywood actor, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital amidst concern for his health in view of his 90th birthday on December 8. Reports about his health have been mixed. While some say that he has been hospitalized for four to five days, others clarify that his visit is merely for a routine medical check-up.

A family source close to him informed India Today, “Someone might have spotted him and created a news story out of it. He is absolutely fine and in great spirits. This visit is only for scheduled tests.” On their part, India TV reported that Dharmendra goes for tests regularly, given his age, and this is one such routine check-up. Sources say he is under observation and his family is keeping a close watch on the reports that come out, but he is healthy and cheerful.

Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery earlier this year. The actor was spotted leaving the hospital with a bandaged eye. And while addressing the media, he had reassured fans in Hindi, “I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Meri aankh ka graft ho gaya hai. Love you, my audience and fans.”

This marquee star, affectionately known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” never retired and is still active in films. He will next appear in Ikkis, a biographical war drama helmed by Sriram Raghavan for Maddock Films. The movie also stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia, among others, and releases in December 2025. Based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee from the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Dharmendra plays the role of Arun’s grandfather as he narrates stories of bravery that motivate the young soldier.

The veteran actor has kept fit, positive, and ready for a milestone 90th birthday despite recent health concerns.