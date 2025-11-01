Pranit More’s Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Health Issues Take Center Stage!

In a shocking turn of events, this weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss 19 aired with the news of one of its favorite comedians, Pranit More, leaving the show. The audience was excited to see who would get eliminated on October 31, 2025. But as a surprise, instead of the usual elimination, it got announced that Pranit had been taken to the hospital after his health started deteriorating inside the house.

Sources close to the show revealed that the makers had initially decided to suspend the eviction process and focus on Pranit’s medical needs. The doctors suggested immediate attention be given, and the production team has been getting him properly treated. Though the initial plan was to shift him to a secret room — as is sometimes done in the Bigg Boss format — his condition reportedly did not permit him to continue, hence his official elimination from the reality show.

Since the news broke, fans of the comedian have inundated social media platforms with emotional messages and well-wishes, praying for his recovery. Several fans were disappointed with his untimely exit and termed Pranit one of the most entertaining and genuine contestants this season. Pranit’s humor, cheerful personality, and camaraderie with housemates had made him a fan favorite since the show’s premiere.

Though neither Bigg Boss nor the channel has issued any statement regarding his health condition, sources close to the production have confirmed that he is receiving proper medical treatment and will recover soon.

While Pranit’s health updates are awaited by viewers, the show goes on with charged-up emotions within the house. This incident has also acted as a reminder to fans and contestants alike that beneath the glitter and drama of Bigg Boss lies the very real pressure of surviving weeks of continuous stress and camera surveillance.