Naag Power! Kartik Aaryan’s Latest Picture from Sets Will Give You Goosebumps

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has officially begun shooting for his upcoming fantasy adventure Naagzilla. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share the exciting update, posting a cheerful photo of himself holding a clapboard bearing the film’s title and the name of director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. A haldi teeka was visible on the clapboard, hinting that the team performed a traditional puja before commencing the shoot.

In the caption, Kartik revealed a special coincidence — the first day of Naagzilla’s shoot also marked one year since the release of his hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He wrote, “1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Day 1 of #Naagzilla Har Har Mahadev

In Naagzilla, Kartik will be seen in a unique avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an icchadhaari naag (shape-shifting serpent). His first look from the film was unveiled earlier in April, when producer Karan Johar shared a motion poster on social media, writing, “Insaanon wali picturein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #NaagZilla – Naag lok ka pehla kaand… funn phailaane aa raha hai Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Naag Panchami par, 14 August 2026!”

Described as a mix of fantasy, folklore, and full-on fun, the film’s plot details are still under wraps. However, insiders suggest that Naagzilla could potentially launch a new franchise depending on its performance. Reports also indicate that Ravi Kishan has joined the cast, though an official announcement is awaited.

The project marks Kartik’s second collaboration with Karan Johar, following Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri. With an intriguing storyline, a mythological twist, and Kartik in a never-seen-before role, Naagzilla promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.