Shehnaaz Gill’s Strong Words on Marriage Will Leave You Speechless!

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about her views on marriage, saying she doesn’t consider it a necessity in today’s world. Promoting her latest release, Ikk Kudi, Shehnaaz shared that while she has no immediate plans to tie the knot, she isn’t completely dismissing the idea either.

“Marriage is not important. If you don’t want to do it, it’s okay,” Shehnaaz told IANS. “Even though I feel I won’t get married, I can’t say never. Maybe someday I’ll have to do it. I just want to make the right decision for myself.”

Her new film Ikk Kudi, released on October 31, also marks Shehnaaz’s debut as a producer. Directed and written by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film follows the journey of a young woman navigating the challenges of finding the right life partner.

Reflecting on the seriousness of marriage, Shehnaaz added, “It’s a big decision. You leave your parents’ home and give your life to someone you don’t fully know. It’s uncertain, so let’s see what happens.”

Shehnaaz rose to fame after her memorable stint on Bigg Boss 13, where her chemistry with the late Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts. In Bollywood, she was last seen in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, appearing in the song Sajna Ve Sajna.

Beginning her career in 2015 with the music video Shiv Di Kitaab, Shehnaaz made her Punjabi film debut in Sat Shri Akaal England (2017). Her filmography includes hits like Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Thank You for Coming.

The multitalented star has also appeared in several popular music videos, including Shona Shona, Habit, Peg Paun Wele, and Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan. Up next, she will be seen in Sab First Class