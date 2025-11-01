The Bollywood Shocker: Salman Khan and Anurag Kashyap Team Up for Dark Thriller

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in talks to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for the first time. According to a viral Reddit post, the unexpected duo may soon team up for a “dark, grounded action cop thriller.” While details about the project remain under wraps, the news has already sparked major buzz in the film industry given their contrasting cinematic styles and past differences.

The post further claims that Bobby Deol is playing a key role in bringing the two together. Reportedly, Bobby — who has immense respect for Salman for helping revive his career — also enjoyed working with Anurag in the upcoming film Bandar, which many say features one of his finest performances. Acting as a mediator, Bobby is said to have helped bridge the gap between the two Bollywood heavyweights.

Interestingly, this development comes amid renewed tensions between Salman Khan and Anurag’s brother, Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Dabangg (2010) before publicly falling out with the actor. In a recent interview, Abhinav harshly criticized Salman and his family, calling the star “ill-mannered,” “vindictive,” and uninterested in acting. He even labeled him a “gunda,” alleging that the Khan family controls the industry and targets those who don’t comply.

Salman Khan And Anurag Kashyap_Pic Courtesy X

Despite these remarks, sources note that Abhinav and Anurag Kashyap are estranged and do not interfere in each other’s personal or professional lives.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 Photos: The Epitome of Style and Swag

Anurag and Salman also share a complicated past. The Gangs of Wasseypur director once revealed he was supposed to helm Tere Naam but was removed after asking Salman to grow chest hair for authenticity. “I got fired because I asked the hero to grow chest hair,” Anurag recalled, explaining that the film’s Agra-Mathura setting demanded realism.

If confirmed, this new collaboration could mark one of Bollywood’s most surprising partnerships in recent years.