Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Halloween Pics Are the Perfect Blend of Spooky and Sweet

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Halloween 2025 in the most heartwarming way with husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti Marie. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Barfi actress shared a series of delightful photos from their spooky celebration in New York.

In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick were seen twinning in cozy, casual black outfits featuring leather jackets, joggers, and caps, while little Malti stole the spotlight dressed as a “ghost princess” in a white dress paired with a black cape. One snapshot captured the trio making playful scary faces, while another showed Nick lovingly sitting beside his daughter during a candid family moment.

Adding a personal touch to the celebration, Priyanka held a toy spider adorned with Malti’s name spelled out in colorful beads. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Made it home just in time for trick or treating Happy Halloween from the ghost princess (sic).” Nick echoed her sentiment with his own post, writing, “Mama and I got home just in time to do some spooky season fun with our Spooky Ghost Princess. Happy Halloween everyone.”

Earlier that day, Priyanka melted hearts online with a sweet video of Malti attempting to record her mother on camera. In the clip, the toddler adorably babbled as she “directed” Priyanka to speak. Responding to her daughter’s cue, the actress smiled and said, “Hi! How are you?” Priyanka captioned the video, “Is our daughter a director?! ‘Take a video and say something, sayyy’ (sic),” tagging Nick.

Also Read: Demi Lovato’s Poot Costume Proves She’s the Queen of Halloween

Lately, Priyanka has been sharing several glimpses of her family life on social media. The Dil Dhadakne Do star recently accompanied Nick on his music tour in Florida, delighting fans with photos and videos — many featuring little Malti’s adorable appearances.